Etihad Rail: Here are seven essential train etiquette rules to follow

New UAE rail era: the dos and don’ts of travelling on Etihad Rail
Dubai: Etihad Rail, the UAE's first passenger rail service is almost here, and with it comes an exciting new way to travel. Whether you're a seasoned train traveller or stepping on board for the very first time, a little consideration makes the journey better for everyone. Here's a rundown of a few train travel etiquette rules to get familiar with.
1. Before you board
Have your ticket ready before the train arrives, know your carriage and seat number, and avoid lingering near the platform doors, others need to board too.
2. Boarding and settling in
Step fully into the carriage; stopping in the doorway holds everyone up. Stow large suitcases in the designated luggage racks, and keep smaller bags under your seat or in the overhead storage. Keep aisles and emergency exits clear at all times.
Once you've found your seat, double-check your carriage and seat number. If someone is sitting in your spot, a polite word is all it takes.
3. Noise and phones
People use trains in different ways, some work, some read, some sleep. Being mindful of noise is one of the simplest courtesies you can extend to fellow passengers.
Use headphones for music and videos, keep phone calls brief and your voice low, and avoid speakerphone entirely. If a call runs long, move to an area where you won't disturb others.
Parents travelling with children should keep an eye on little ones in the aisles and discourage running through carriages. Bringing along a few activities helps keep everyone happy. Etihad Rail personnel may ask passengers to reduce volume, use headphones, or, in cases of ongoing disturbance, leave the train at the next station.
4. Filming and photography
Respect the privacy of those around you. Do not photograph, film, or record anyone without their permission, as you may be held responsible for any resulting claims.
5. Food, drink, and cleanliness
Food and beverages may only be consumed in designated areas, as indicated by signage or as directed by staff.
When you do eat or drink, keep it considerate - avoid anything with a strong or offensive odour, and never bring items likely to spill or stain. Dispose of all rubbish in the bins provided, do not leave litter on the train or at the station.
6. Personal space and priority seating
Keep your feet off the seats, your elbows within your own space, and remove your backpack in crowded carriages.
Priority seating is reserved for older passengers, those with disabilities or reduced mobility, pregnant passengers, and anyone who needs it more than you do. Give priority to these passengers when boarding and disembarking, and try to offer your seat without waiting to be asked.
7. Getting off
Start gathering your belongings before the train pulls in. Don't rush the doors before the train has stopped, and let passengers nearest the exit disembark first.
Once on the platform, move away from the doors promptly and head towards the exit - Etihad Rail requires that passengers leave the platform within 15 minutes of arrival, unless directed otherwise by staff.