UAE residents invited to honour community heroes on Etihad Rail’s first passenger trip
Etihad Rail is offering UAE residents a chance to take part in a historic milestone by nominating individuals who have made a meaningful contribution to their communities for its inaugural passenger journey.
One selected nominee will travel on the first-ever passenger service from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi on June 30, 2026, occupying Seat 1 in Carriage 1—a symbolic position marking the launch of the UAE’s national passenger rail network.
Nominations remain open until Saturday, June 27 at 10:00 am (local time). Participants can submit stories of individuals who have demonstrated dedication, generosity or community service via the link in Etihad Rail’s official social media bio.
The announcement comes amid strong public interest in the new service, with Etihad Rail reporting 5,000 bookings within two days of opening reservations on June 23.
All seats on the three inaugural journeys scheduled for 30 June have already been fully booked, highlighting strong demand for the UAE’s first intercity passenger rail service.
Each Etihad Rail passenger train can carry up to 400 passengers and travel at speeds of up to 200 km/hr, offering high-speed connectivity across the country.
The network includes 11 stations across the UAE, including key stops in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, as well as Al Dhaid, Al Dhannah, Madinat Zayed, Liwa, Al Mirfa, Al Sila and Al Fayah.
Journey times include:
Abu Dhabi to Fujairah: 105 minutes
Abu Dhabi to Dubai: 57 minutes
Dubai to Fujairah: 69 minutes
Passengers will have access to Comfort Class and First Class seating options. Comfort Class offers guaranteed seating, Wi-Fi, charging points and luggage space, while First Class provides wider reclining seats, extra legroom and complimentary refreshments.
Introductory fares start at Dh55 for Comfort Class and Dh120 for First Class on the Abu Dhabi–Fujairah route.
Operated by Etihad Rail Passenger Services—a joint venture between Etihad Rail and Keolis—the project brings global rail expertise to the UAE’s rapidly evolving transport network.
Once fully operational, the system is expected to carry up to 10 million passengers annually, marking a major step in the country’s long-term mobility vision.