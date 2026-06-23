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Etihad Rail start date revealed: Everything you need to know before the launch

Launch dates, ticket prices and routes for UAE’s new passenger rail network

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
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Etihad Rail, the UAE’s national railway network, extends over 900km, and its passenger services, set to launch this year, will link major cities and regions across the country while significantly cutting travel times.
Etihad Rail, the UAE’s national railway network, extends over 900km, and its passenger services, set to launch this year, will link major cities and regions across the country while significantly cutting travel times.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Etihad Rail, the UAE's long-awaited national rail service, is edging closer to its launch date, with the official public opening now just months away.

On 23 June 2026, the Mohamed bin Zayed City Passenger Train Station in Abu Dhabi was officially inaugurated, and Etihad Rail revealed key details about the passenger network launch dates, a landmark moment that brings the country's vision of seamless, interconnected travel one step closer to reality.

Wondering when you can book your first ticket, what it will cost, and how long the journey between emirates will take? Here's everything you need to know.

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Etihad Rail passenger launch: Key dates

Introductory phase - June 30, 2026

Etihad Rail will launch an introductory operational phase of passenger rail services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah on June 30, 2026

Official public launch - September 30, 2026

The network officially launches for the public, marked by the opening of the Dubai Train Station and Al Dhaid Train Station.

Al Dhafra stations - December 30, 2026

Passenger stations across the Al Dhafra region will officially open to commuters.

Network completion - March 30, 2027

The route will be complete upon the opening of Sharjah Train Station.

Once the entire network is fully built out, it will link 11 distinct cities and regions across the UAE. The ultimate station list includes: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Dhaid, Al Dhannah, Al Faya, Madinat Zayed, Mezaira’a, Al Mirfa, and Al Sila.

Etihad Rail speed and journey times

The Etihad Rail passenger fleet consists of 13 high-tech trains. Each train has a capacity of up to 400 passengers and is capable of reaching top speeds of 200 km/h.

This speed drastically cuts down inter-city commuting times across the country:

  • Abu Dhabi to Dubai: 57 minutes

  • Abu Dhabi to Fujairah: 1 hour and 45 minutes (105 minutes)

Ticket prices: How much will Etihad Rail cost?

  • Fares on Abu Dhabi–Fujairah route will start at Dh55 for Comfort Class

  • Dh120 for Premium Class

Customers will be able to book journeys and purchase tickets through a range of convenient channels, including the Etihad Rail mobile application and official website, from 23 June 2026.

What is the onboard experience like?

  • Onboard dining: Passengers can enjoy food and beverage options during their journey.

  • Station amenities: The newly designed passenger stations are being treated as lifestyle hubs. They will feature curated cafés, restaurants, retail outlets, and globally recognised international brands to enjoy while you wait for your platform.

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Etihad Rail

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