With 400 seats, the 105-minute trip precedes a network expansion on 30 September 2026
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail has witnessed strong demand for passenger train ticket bookings through its digital application and dedicated online booking platform following the opening of reservations on 23 June 2026. Within just two days, 5,000 passengers booked tickets for the inaugural passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, while all seats on the three scheduled journeys departing on 30 June 2026 sold out completely.
Each train has a capacity of up to 400 passengers and can operate at speeds of up to 200 km/h. Etihad Rail’s passenger network comprises 11 stations strategically located across the UAE, including Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi, Al Yalayis Station in Dubai, University City Station in Sharjah, and Fujairah Station, in addition to stations in Al Dhaid, Al Dhannah, Madinat Zayed, Liwa, Al Mirfa, Al Sila, and Al Fayah.
In less than five years since the UAE announced its vision to launch passenger rail services as part of the “Projects of the 50,” the initiative has evolved from a national vision into a tangible reality. Today, passengers can seamlessly plan, book, and manage their rail journeys in advance, benefiting from high levels of comfort and flexibility.
Azza Al Suwaidi, Chief Operations Officer at Etihad Rail, said:
“Over the years, we have all witnessed the rapid progress of the UAE’s national railway network, guided by a clear vision. Today, customers can use the app, purchase a ticket, and become part of the passenger rail experience.”
Meanwhile, Adhra Al Mansoori, Executive Director of Commercial Affairs at Etihad Rail Passenger Services, stated:
“At Etihad Rail, we have ensured that every customer can find an option that suits their needs on board our passenger trains, whether they are seeking the most affordable fare, greater travel flexibility, or an enhanced level of comfort. Our offerings are designed to cater to a wide range of passenger requirements.”
To provide an accessible and comfortable travel experience, introductory fares on the Abu Dhabi–Fujairah route start from AED 55 in Comfort Class and AED 120 in First Class. Multiple ticket categories are available, offering varying levels of flexibility and enabling passengers to select the option that best meets their travel needs.
Passengers travelling in Comfort Class enjoy a modern and convenient travel experience that includes guaranteed seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, charging ports at every seat, and dedicated luggage space. First Class further enhances the journey with wider reclining seats, additional legroom, and complimentary refreshments.
Passenger rail services are operated by Etihad Rail Passenger Services, the joint venture between Etihad Rail and Keolis, one of the world’s leading passenger transport operators. The partnership combines extensive international expertise in railway operations with deep knowledge of the UAE’s transportation sector.
The passenger train journey takes 105 minutes between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, 57 minutes between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 69 minutes between Dubai and Fujairah, providing fast and efficient connectivity between major cities across the Etihad Rail network.
Once the full network becomes operational, the annual passenger capacity of the fleet is expected to reach 10 million passengers.