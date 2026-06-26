Etihad Rail: A first look at the future of travel in the UAE

Inside Etihad Rail's stations, onboard experience and passenger services
The way people travel across the UAE is about to change, with Etihad Rail preparing to welcome passengers on its highly anticipated railway network.
Designed to make journeys faster, more convenient and comfortable, the service is set to connect major cities and regions across the country while offering an experience that feels closer to air travel than traditional rail.
The first passenger route, linking Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, is expected to open on June 30. It will be followed by the Dubai-Al Dhaid route on September 30, the Western Region on December 30, 2026, and Sharjah on March 30, 2027, gradually expanding the network across the Emirates.
Stepping into the station, the process is refreshingly simple. Drivers can park and walk directly into the terminal, where tickets can either be purchased at the station or through the Etihad Rail mobile application. For passengers continuing their journey beyond the station, connecting bus services will also be available, making door-to-door travel much easier. The station itself offers both a standard waiting area and a VIP lounge, creating a calm and organised environment before boarding.
Premium Class immediately stands out with its spacious seating, generous legroom and thoughtful design. Each seat reclines at the touch of a button, allowing passengers to relax during longer journeys. USB and USB-C charging ports are conveniently located at every seat, while complimentary Wi-Fi means travellers can stay connected throughout the trip, whether catching up on work, streaming entertainment or simply browsing online.
The difference between Premium and Comfort Class is relatively straightforward. Both provide a modern and comfortable journey, but Premium offers additional personal space and reclining seats, making it ideal for those seeking a little extra comfort.
The interiors also reflect the country's identity, featuring photographs of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, alongside images of his sons, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, adding a distinctly Emirati touch to the contemporary design.
One feature that is expected to further enhance the travel experience is the availability of Etihad Rail's own onward transport services. Rather than relying solely on taxis or public buses after arriving, passengers will have additional transport options arranged through the railway network, making the final leg of the journey more convenient.
After experiencing the train firsthand, it's easy to see how rail travel could become part of everyday life for many residents. Instead of spending hours behind the wheel, passengers can answer emails, work remotely, enjoy the scenery or simply unwind. It transforms travel time into productive or relaxing time.
As the network expands over the coming months, Etihad Rail is poised to reshape domestic travel in the UAE. Combining speed, comfort and simplicity, it offers more than just a new way to move between cities it introduces a new way to experience the journey itself.