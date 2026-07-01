All aboard: The UAE’s rail era has officially arrived — and everyone wants a window seat

For a country known for its world-class roads and airports, trains add something different. They encourage you to slow down. To look out the window instead of concentrating on the road. To chat with friends, read a book, sip a coffee or simply enjoy watching the landscape roll by.



It’s easy to imagine how quickly this could become part of everyday life. Friends meeting up in another emirate without worrying about the drive. Families planning weekend adventures. Visitors choosing the train simply for the experience.



Of course, there will always be road trips. There’s something special about piling into the car with snacks and a playlist.



But there’s also something timeless about train travel.