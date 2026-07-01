All aboard: The UAE’s rail era has officially arrived — and everyone wants a window seat

Passengers can now explore the UAE with Etihad Rail
For years, we’ve talked about it.
We’ve watched construction updates, spotted the tracks while driving across the country and wondered what it would actually be like to travel between emirates by train.
Yesterday, it finally became real.
The official opening of Etihad Rail’s passenger service on June 30 marked more than the launch of a new way to travel, it felt like the beginning of a new way to experience the UAE. And judging by the atmosphere at the launch, people couldn’t wait to climb aboard.
There was genuine excitement in the air as guests explored the stations, took their first look inside the trains and, naturally, raced to grab a window seat. For many, it wasn’t just about getting somewhere faster. It was about being among the first to experience something the country has been looking forward to for years.
Right now, the passenger route takes travellers between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, opening up a fresh alternative to the usual drive. Instead of focusing on traffic or planning fuel stops, passengers can simply sit back, relax and watch the scenery change from city skylines to open desert and rugged mountains.
It also gives Fujairah a whole new kind of weekend appeal. A beach escape, a mountain retreat or even a spontaneous day trip suddenly feels a little more exciting when the journey itself becomes part of the adventure.
And this is only the beginning.
The rail network is expected to grow quickly over the coming months. More stations are due to open from September, making train travel accessible to even more communities, with additional stations across the UAE planned to roll out next year as the passenger network expands.
That means the first route is really just a preview of what’s ahead.
For a country known for its world-class roads and airports, trains add something different. They encourage you to slow down. To look out the window instead of concentrating on the road. To chat with friends, read a book, sip a coffee or simply enjoy watching the landscape roll by.
It’s easy to imagine how quickly this could become part of everyday life. Friends meeting up in another emirate without worrying about the drive. Families planning weekend adventures. Visitors choosing the train simply for the experience.
Of course, there will always be road trips. There’s something special about piling into the car with snacks and a playlist.
But there’s also something timeless about train travel.
The rhythm of the tracks. The changing views outside the window. The excitement of arriving somewhere without the stress of getting there.
For a generation that has grown up with highways connecting every corner of the country, passenger rail feels refreshingly different.
The UAE has officially entered its train era, and if yesterday’s excitement is anything to go by, plenty of people are already looking forward to the next journey.