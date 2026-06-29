UAE professionals weigh in on Etihad Rail and the future of job-hunting in the UAE
How often do you weigh up a job offer against your current role and run through the same calculation: It’s just too far away?
Well, for quite some time, one question has often determined hiring decisions across the UAE: The distance.
A promising role in another emirate often meant hours spent behind the wheel, unpredictable traffic, rising fuel costs, and the biggest price: Reduced time at home. For those without access to a car, the challenge was more complicated, with limited transport options and shared commuting costs also coming into play.
Nevertheless, as Etihad Rail's passenger network moves closer to reality, HR professionals believe that equation could finally begin to change. While one positive aspect is that people will definitely be able to travel faster between Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah or Fujeirah, employers might also gain more access to talent, that they previously couldn’t reach. Furthermore, people won't rule out opportunities, just on the geographical chasm.
Yet, recruitment experts are also unanimous on one point: Trains alone won't decide the labour market. The success of this new period depends just as much on employers redesigning jobs, benefits and working patterns as it does on the railway itself.
Where Etihad Rail really does widen the job search radius is for people who are willing to trade slightly longer total journey times for a more predictable, less stressful commute and better career opportunities. A professional in Fujairah being able to reach Dubai in around 50 minutes of rail time...
It may not always be the sole reason candidates walk away from an offer, but once salary, role, benefits and visa considerations are factored in, commute often becomes the deciding point.
As Sarah Brooks, Managing Director, Fikrah HR notes: These other factors would include salary, role, benefits and visa status. As she says, in her experience, it is particularly common for mid-career professionals with families to reject offers that involve inter-emirate driving of 90 minutes or more each way, even when the package is enticing.
She notes that the impact also depends heavily on the route itself. A Dubai–Sharjah commute may still be considered manageable, but longer inter-emirate journeys such as Sharjah to Ras Al Khaimah or Ajman can quickly become deal-breakers, particularly where employers require full-time onsite attendance without flexibility in working hours or start times.
Often, the reason is never stated directly. Candidates may say, ‘let’s pause for now’, or drop out late in the process. What they really mean: ‘I can’t see myself doing this commute five days a week.’ “So while commute may not show up on every rejection report, it absolutely influences acceptance behaviour in the current market,” adds Brooks.
Ravi Jethwani, CEO of Innovations Group, estimates that rejections based purely on commute distance make up roughly 15 per cent - 20 per cent back outs at last stage. With shifting traffic dynamics, candidates are less willing to accept long daily drives.
Commute might not be the only reason a person declines an offer, but it becomes the deciding factor when they're weighing similar opportunities, says Anil Singh, Chief Business Officer KSA at TASC Outsourcing.
It is going to make a significant change to how people perceive employment opportunities across the UAE. We already have a large number of companies offering hybrid working arrangements and improved rail connectivity could further increase candidates willingness to consider roles outside their home emirate....
Recruiters on the ground are seeing similar behavioural patterns. Nicki Wilson, Managing Director - Genie Recruitment, points to cases in Abu Dhabi where people ruled out opportunities entirely due to commuting concerns, regardless of role quality or compensation.
The challenge extends even earlier in the talent pipeline. Dr. Roma Raina, Head of Corporate Alliances & Partnerships at Manipal Dubai, notes that students balancing full-time work with evening studies are especially sensitive to travel time and cost.
"We have seen students turn down good opportunities simply because the daily commute was not practical, particularly for internships and entry-level roles where the salary or stipend does not justify the travel time and cost."
Long commutes and heavy traffic can make it difficult to balance professional and academic commitments. We have seen students turn down good opportunities simply because the daily commute was not practical, particularly for internships and entry-level roles where the salary or stipend does not justify the travel time and cost...
The biggest opportunity may lie in how companies recruit. Today, employers often limit their search to nearby candidates because daily cross-emirate commuting simply isn't practical. If that changes, recruiters believe the UAE's hiring map could expand almost overnight.
Improved rail connectivity has the potential to significantly widen the talent pool available to employers, says Singh. By reducing travel times between emirates, companies may be able to attract qualified candidates who previously ruled out opportunities due to lengthy or inconvenient commutes."
However, recruiters caution that the train journey itself is only one part of the equation. Brooks believes Etihad Rail will definitely 'shrink' perceived distances between Emirates, particularly on routes such as Abu Dhabi-Dubai and Dubai-Fujairah. But, she says, candidates will think beyond advertised journey times. "They'll think in terms of true door-to-door commuting."
Drawing on her own experience from London, Brooks notes that reaching the station, taking the train and then travelling from the station to the workplace could sometimes make the total journey comparable to driving once feeder transport or taxis are factored in. Where rail becomes transformative, she says, is for professionals willing to swap a stressful drive for a more predictable commute.
"A professional in Fujairah being able to reach Dubai in around 50 minutes of rail time, or an Abu Dhabi-based employee accessing roles in Dubai or Sharjah without relocating immediately, meaningfully changes what feels 'realistic' in terms of commuting."
She believes the impact could be particularly significant for specialist roles. "A national based in Fujairah might now feasibly work in Dubai without uprooting their entire family... and an Abu Dhabi organisation can access Dubai-based specialists without insisting on immediate relocation."
Furthermore, it's this accessibility that is crucial, as well. Wilson says one of the biggest barriers to hiring across emirates has never just been distance, but whether the journey is practical. If travel becomes easier, faster and more predictable, employers will naturally feel more confident considering candidates from a much broader geographical area.
For businesses in the country's major commercial hubs, the benefits could be immediate. Jethwani believes companies in Abu Dhabi and Dubai would be able to recruit highly specialised professionals living in Sharjah, Fujairah and other emirates without expecting them to undertake gruelling daily commutes.
The shift is likely to be more psychological than physical. Today, candidates still tend to dismiss opportunities largely on the basis of location. However, HR professionals expect this decision-making process to become far more nuanced in the months ahead.
The conversation could just shift from ‘How far is the office’ to ‘How easy is it to get there’, as Wilson says.
Brooks expects the same evolution, noting that once people can just catch up on emails, decompress and just relax a little, they start to weigh distance differently. However, this change won’t happen overnight. Candidates will want to see where the overall journey fits in their lives. "What I think we'll hear more of is: 'I'll consider it if the train timings and total door-to-door journey make sense for my life.'"
She shares her own experience from London. She recalls commuting by rail into central London before changing to the Underground, followed by lengthy walks at either end. “Acceptance of this commute allowed me to access work in central London. The same can be said for the UAE, and I would be open to using the train to commute again, I actually miss the train time, it was great for reading, listening to music and working.”
Life could be a lot more different when you aren't always behind the wheel and stuck in traffic. You might just arrive at work, more refreshed and alert.
A rail journey that is slightly longer on paper may actually feel less exhausting than a shorter drive through traffic, adds Brooks. "For some, a rail-based commute that is slightly longer in minutes, but far less stressful may actually enhance their sense of balance, because they arrive at work and home with more mental bandwidth."
However, she cautions employers against assuming that easier travel will automatically ensures candidates availability beyond working hours. "A shorter or more comfortable commute does not automatically mean people will accept longer hours or more demanding roles."
Furthermore, people are increasingly weighing opportunities not only by salary. They look at the flexibility, their own well-being and the amount of personal time they retain. Wilson believes many commuters would welcome the chance to use travel time to read, catch up on work, listen to podcasts or simply unwind. Better connectivity could also encourage some professionals to live in more affordable areas while remaining connected to major employment hubs, or even reduce their dependence on owning a car.
Accessibility itself is also becoming part of the employee experience. As Singh points out, "Reliable and efficient transport options can help reduce the stress and time associated with daily travel, allowing employees to spend more time on personal priorities, family commitments, and wellbeing."
So, if commuting becomes faster, more predictable and less draining, candidates may no longer feel they are sacrificing family time, just because they choose to work in another emirate.
Work-life balance is increasingly linked to the overall employee experience, and commuting plays an important role in that equation. Reliable and efficient transport options can help reduce the stress and time associated with daily travel, allowing employees to spend more time on personal priorities, family commitments, and wellbeing. As transport networks evolve, accessibility is expected to become an increasingly important consideration for candidates when assessing potential employers and career opportunities....Anil Singh, Chief Business Officer KSA at TASC Outsourcing
So, what will really change? Recruitment strategies, relocation models, employee benefits?
Brooks expects forward-looking organisations to move away from immediate relocation requirements. Instead of an all-or-nothing approach where employees are expected to relocate to a specific emirate from day one, she anticipates more phased arrangements. “We’re likely to see phased models where employees can commute by rail for an initial period, with the option and support to relocate later.”
She also foresees the emergence of rail-specific benefits as part of employee packages, including subsidised monthly rail passes, support for first- and last-mile travel, and working patterns aligned with train schedules to enable more flexible start times.
Apart from recruitment, she says the implications extend into sustainability and corporate reporting.
“Supporting rail over long-distance car commutes can reduce the organisation’s commuting-related emissions footprint, feed into Scope 3 reporting, and demonstrate tangible progress on sustainability commitments while simultaneously improving offer acceptance and retention.”
Similarly, Wilson expects employers to introduce commuter support programmes, travel allowances and subsidised rail passes as part of a more flexible employee value proposition. In her view, anything that reduces friction between where talent lives and where opportunities exist is likely to improve hiring outcomes.
As connectivity improves, some recruiters also believe the need for extensive relocation support may gradually diminish. With a larger talent pool accessible across emirates, organisations may find that they don't have to depend on persuading candidates to move at all. Maybe, they could hire, just from where they live.
In my view, HR teams’ recruitment process will become less difficult as they will have access to a larger talent pool – they are not restricted by which emirate the candidate resides in, and I don’t think with such excellent connectivity there is a need for extensive relocation support provided by employers. Job acceptance rates should automatically go up due to all the above-mentioned reasons...
So, in essence, not every job decision comes down to salary, title or ambition. In the UAE, it comes down to whether the journey made sense.
Etihad Rail may not change that instinct, but it could change the answer. What once felt too far away may soon feel, if not easy, then at least possible.
And possibility, in hiring, is where everything begins.