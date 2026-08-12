Onboard menu brings Emirati flavours and hospitality to Etihad Rail journeys
Dubai: Passengers travelling on Etihad Rail’s Abu Dhabi–Fujairah passenger service are being given a taste of the UAE along the way, with a specially curated onboard menu inspired by Emirati flavours and culinary traditions.
The culinary experience, developed by Capital Catering, the food and beverage arm of ADNEC Group, a Modon company, is part of Etihad Rail’s wider focus on making the passenger journey distinctly connected to the UAE.
Created around the concept “A Journey Through the Emirates”, the menu combines modern rail travel with locally inspired flavours, drawing on ingredients and traditions associated with the UAE, including dates, saffron, cardamom, local honey and Arabic coffee.
The menu was crafted by award-winning chef Maitha Warshaw, who has designed a contemporary take on Emirati cuisine for passengers travelling across the country.
One of the signature dishes is a modern interpretation of machboos, featuring slow-braised short rib served with fragrant Emirati-spiced rice. The dish reflects the approach behind the menu – preserving familiar Emirati flavours while presenting them in a contemporary format.
During the first weeks of passenger operations, Warshaw also interacted with travellers onboard, with Etihad Rail saying the culinary experience and the story behind the menu received positive feedback from passengers.
Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial at Etihad Rail Mobility, said: "Passenger rail is about more than moving people from one destination to another. It is about allowing passengers to experience the UAE in a new way; from the landscapes they pass through to the stories and traditions that define the nation.
“Through this collaboration, we are bringing elements of Emirati culture and hospitality into the journey itself, allowing passengers to experience the flavours of the nation as they travel across it."
Hamed Al Qubaisi, Director – Commercial Capital Catering + Services, said: “Our partnership with Etihad Rail reflects the important role catering plays in the future of travel, where every detail contributes to comfort, service and a sense of place.
“By bringing Emirati flavours and hospitality onboard, we are helping create a passenger journey that is not only efficient and modern, but also deeply connected to the culture and identity of the UAE.”
The onboard offering includes specially curated selections across both Comfort and Premium classes, with breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack options designed around different journey times and passenger needs.
A dedicated children’s menu has also been developed, reflecting Etihad Rail’s focus on creating a welcoming and inclusive experience for families.
To mark the introduction of passenger services, Etihad Rail guests are welcomed for a limited time with a complimentary signature Ghaf Juice Shot inspired by the UAE's national tree.
The welcome offering is accompanied by a selection of locally inspired chocolates, including Seven Spices, date and caramel, and gahwa and cardamom varieties.
Traditional Arabic coffee service is also available, complemented by a selection of fresh juices, specialty coffees and premium teas,
The menu has been created by Capital Catering’s Chef Maitha Warshaw, one of the UAE's leading culinary talents.
Warshaw has represented the nation on international stages, including as Executive Chef of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.
Her culinary approach focuses on celebrating Emirati heritage through contemporary techniques and experiences that connect tradition with modern audiences.