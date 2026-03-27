Storms slow deliveries across UAE as safety checks and closures increase
Dubai: Heavy rain and thunderstorms across the UAE have disrupted delivery services, with major platforms showing closures, delays and limited availability across several areas.
Customers opening apps on Friday morning were met with fewer options, longer wait times and repeated notices of temporary service suspensions, reflecting the scale of the disruption.
Keeta displayed a message stating that delivery services were temporarily unavailable, with most listed restaurants marked as closed. Similar patterns appeared across other platforms.
On Talabat, users were alerted to delays, with a notice that riders were prioritising safety during rainy conditions. A large number of outlets appeared closed or unavailable for orders.
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Noon users faced service gaps in certain areas, with the platform citing road closures and showing messages that outlets were either not serving specific locations or had suspended delivery.
Careem flagged delays linked to road conditions, noting that while rainfall had eased, roads remained difficult for riders. Deliveroo also warned customers to expect fewer available restaurants and longer delivery times due to weather conditions.
Across platforms, the pattern remained consistent. Availability dropped sharply, and delivery times stretched as companies adjusted operations to prioritise rider safety.
The disruption reflects how delivery platforms respond to severe weather, with companies slowing or pausing operations in areas where road conditions pose risks.
Heavy rain, strong winds and reduced visibility have made travel challenging in several parts of the country, affecting both riders and logistics networks.
Platforms have taken a cautious approach, limiting orders in affected zones and adjusting delivery windows where services continue.
The delivery slowdown comes as unstable weather systems moved across the UAE overnight, bringing intense rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Authorities issued yellow and orange alerts, warning of convective cloud activity, lightning and reduced visibility across coastal, eastern and northern areas.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority said teams were deployed to monitor conditions and manage water accumulation on roads, aiming to maintain traffic flow and reduce risk to motorists.
Weather conditions are expected to improve as the system moves east, with clearer skies forecast later in the day and into the weekend.
The storm is currently shifting towards eastern regions, including Al Ain and Fujairah, with drier conditions expected to follow across the rest of the country.
Residents can expect a return to more typical weather patterns, with brighter skies and milder winds, though isolated showers may still occur next week.