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Rain disrupts UAE deliveries, apps show closures and delays

Storms slow deliveries across UAE as safety checks and closures increase

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Deliveries slow as weather hits operations.
Deliveries slow as weather hits operations.
Salamatt Husain / Gulf News

Dubai: Heavy rain and thunderstorms across the UAE have disrupted delivery services, with major platforms showing closures, delays and limited availability across several areas.

Customers opening apps on Friday morning were met with fewer options, longer wait times and repeated notices of temporary service suspensions, reflecting the scale of the disruption.

Keeta displayed a message stating that delivery services were temporarily unavailable, with most listed restaurants marked as closed. Similar patterns appeared across other platforms.

Fewer restaurants, longer wait times

On Talabat, users were alerted to delays, with a notice that riders were prioritising safety during rainy conditions. A large number of outlets appeared closed or unavailable for orders.

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Noon users faced service gaps in certain areas, with the platform citing road closures and showing messages that outlets were either not serving specific locations or had suspended delivery.

Careem flagged delays linked to road conditions, noting that while rainfall had eased, roads remained difficult for riders. Deliveroo also warned customers to expect fewer available restaurants and longer delivery times due to weather conditions.

Across platforms, the pattern remained consistent. Availability dropped sharply, and delivery times stretched as companies adjusted operations to prioritise rider safety.

Safety first for riders

The disruption reflects how delivery platforms respond to severe weather, with companies slowing or pausing operations in areas where road conditions pose risks.

Heavy rain, strong winds and reduced visibility have made travel challenging in several parts of the country, affecting both riders and logistics networks.

Platforms have taken a cautious approach, limiting orders in affected zones and adjusting delivery windows where services continue.

Storms trigger wider disruptions

The delivery slowdown comes as unstable weather systems moved across the UAE overnight, bringing intense rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Authorities issued yellow and orange alerts, warning of convective cloud activity, lightning and reduced visibility across coastal, eastern and northern areas.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority said teams were deployed to monitor conditions and manage water accumulation on roads, aiming to maintain traffic flow and reduce risk to motorists.

Conditions improving later today

Weather conditions are expected to improve as the system moves east, with clearer skies forecast later in the day and into the weekend.

The storm is currently shifting towards eastern regions, including Al Ain and Fujairah, with drier conditions expected to follow across the rest of the country.

Residents can expect a return to more typical weather patterns, with brighter skies and milder winds, though isolated showers may still occur next week.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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