Final wave of heavy rain sweeps UAE; weather set to ease from Saturday

Last phase of unstable weather brings heavy rain
Abu Dhabi: A final wave of heavy rain and thunderstorms is sweeping across the UAE on Friday, marking the last phase of an unstable weather system. Cooler temperatures, strong winds, and reduced visibility have affected several regions.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said a deepening low-pressure system moving in from the west continues to influence the country, resulting in cloudy to overcast skies and intermittent rainfall across most areas.
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The final rain band began affecting western regions on Thursday evening before moving overnight towards Al Dhafra and Abu Dhabi. It is expected to extend through Friday to the northern emirates, Al Ain, and eastern areas.
The system is accompanied by heavy downpours at times, thunder and lightning, and winds reaching up to 60kph in exposed areas, causing blowing dust and reduced horizontal visibility.
Heavy rainfall was recorded on Thursday across Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, alongside thunderstorms and a noticeable drop in temperatures. Wadis and mountain valleys in eastern regions also saw increased water flow due to continued cloud activity from last weekend.
Weather stations recorded totals including:
47.9mm in Al Tawiyeen
39.7mm in Al Marjan
33.3mm in Khor Fakkan
31.6mm in Khatm Al Shakla
Friday is expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy, with convective clouds bringing rainfall of varying intensity at intervals across most parts of the UAE, accompanied by further temperature drops.
Moderate to fresh winds will continue, strengthening at times, particularly in open areas, with speeds of 15–30kph, reaching up to 60kph in some locations. These conditions may cause blowing dust and reduced visibility in certain areas. Sea conditions are also expected to remain rough in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Cloud cover is expected to decrease gradually by Friday evening, with further improvement forecast from Saturday as north-westerly winds prevail. Temperatures will continue to decline slightly.
By Sunday and Monday, conditions are expected to stabilise further, with generally fair weather and improving sea conditions. Fresh winds may continue to cause blowing dust in some areas over the weekend.
Authorities across the UAE have maintained a high level of readiness, with emergency and field teams deployed to monitor water accumulation, maintain traffic flow, and respond quickly to incidents.
Residents are urged to exercise caution while driving in low visibility, avoid flood-prone areas and wadi channels, and follow official safety guidance issued through government channels. Staying updated via official weather alerts is strongly recommended as the country transitions out of the unstable weather.