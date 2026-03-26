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Weather alert: Final wave of heavy rain and thunderstorm to hit UAE today

Strong winds and hail expected as unstable weather continues, authorities urge caution

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
3 MIN READ
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A blanket of dark clouds covers Dubai’s skyline
A blanket of dark clouds covers Dubai’s skyline
Mohamed Ashraf

Dubai: Residents across the emirates have experienced several days of unsettled conditions as the storm system has delivered successive waves of rainfall since the weekend. According to the NCM, one further wave is expected before conditions begin to ease on Saturday, and authorities are encouraging the public to remain prepared and cautious through Friday, March 27.

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Satellite imagery and weather radar are tracking a broad belt of cloud formations that is moving over the UAE across the emirates.

Ongoing unstable weather: What's happening today

Thursday daytime is bringing some relief as the influence of the low-pressure system temporarily weakens. The NCM notes that rainfall during this window will be more scattered, falling primarily over the islands and parts of the northern regions at intervals.

Satellite imagery and weather radar have been tracking a broad belt of cloud formations advancing progressively from western areas through Al Dhafra, toward Abu Dhabi, Dubai, the northern regions, Al Ain, and the eastern areas including Fujairah.

The final wave: Thursday night into Friday

According to the NCM, a further wave of rainfall is set to develop over the western areas late Thursday night before moving through Al Dhafra and Abu Dhabi in the early hours of Friday morning. By Friday daytime, the impact will extend to the northern regions, Al Ain, and the eastern areas.

This final wave is forecast to bring:

  • Heavy rainfall

  • Lightning and thunderstorm

  • Possible hail in isolated areas

Cloud cover is expected to thin gradually through Friday night. The NCM indicates that by Saturday, skies will begin to clear, though active to occasionally strong northwesterly winds will persist, particularly over open water, alongside a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Abu Dhabi alert: What the authorities are saying

The NCM has issued a formal weather alert for Abu Dhabi emirate, covering Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, in effect from Thursday, March 26 at 10pm through to Friday, March 27 at 4pm.

Residents in these areas can expect:

  • Rainfall of varying intensity at intermittent intervals

  • Occasional fresh to strong downbursts of wind raising dust and sand, leading to reduced horizontal visibility

  • Hail in limited areas

The public is advised to drive carefully and adhere to modified speed limits, avoid valleys, carry first aid kits, and prepare alternative light sources.

Winds, dust, and sea conditions

Southeasterly to northeasterly winds are expected to shift northwesterly over the coming days, ranging from moderate to strong, particularly near active cloud cells. The NCM advises that these winds may carry dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility across open desert areas and highways.

Sea conditions remain rough across both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. Mariners and recreational seafarers are advised to remain ashore until the system passes.

Road safety and emergency response

Emergency response teams have been deployed across the country. The Ministry of Interior is advising residents to avoid unnecessary travel, reduce vehicle speeds, maintain safe following distances, and stay clear of low-lying areas and valleys.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has clarified that the thunder accompanying the system is a normal feature of this type of weather event. Any formal emergency alerts will be issued through the National Early Warning System.

When will conditions improve?

According to the NCM, conditions are expected to ease from Friday night onward. By Saturday, cloud cover will diminish across the country, bringing clearer skies, though cooler temperatures and northwesterly winds are expected in the days that follow.

For the latest updates, monitor the NCM's official channels and follow all guidance issued by UAE authorities.

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