Rain, strong winds and low pressure are keeping the UAE on alert across multiple regions
The UAE is experiencing unstable weather conditions until March 28, with heavy rainfall, strong winds, and low-pressure systems affecting multiple regions. Authorities have issued a series of tips, warnings, and safety alerts, urging residents to exercise caution as rough seas and reduced visibility continue before conditions gradually improve later in the week.
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Click below to see the latest alerts and safety tips.