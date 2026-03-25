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UAE issues rain alerts: Know the rules, safety tips to avoid fines up to Dh2,000

Rain, strong winds and low pressure are keeping the UAE on alert across multiple regions

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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UAE issues rain alerts: Know the rules, safety tips to avoid fines up to Dh2,000

The UAE is experiencing unstable weather conditions until March 28, with heavy rainfall, strong winds, and low-pressure systems affecting multiple regions. Authorities have issued a series of tips, warnings, and safety alerts, urging residents to exercise caution as rough seas and reduced visibility continue before conditions gradually improve later in the week.

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