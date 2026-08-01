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US Embassy Jordan issues alert over possible flight disruptions amid Middle East tensions

US warns travellers of fluid security situation and sudden flight changes

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Americans urged to brace for cancellations, airspace closures and delays
Americans urged to brace for cancellations, airspace closures and delays

The US Embassy in Amman has issued a security alert warning Americans in Jordan and across the Middle East to remain cautious amid heightened regional tensions and the risk of further escalation.

The embassy said the security environment remains “complex”, with the possibility of flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and wider travel disruptions.

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Airlines may face cancellations and delays

Americans currently in the region have been advised to remain vigilant and prepare for possible changes to travel plans.

The embassy said some airlines have delayed the resumption of earlier schedules, while others have cancelled certain routes. Travellers have been urged to check flight status directly with airlines and monitor airport updates.

Americans outside the Middle East were advised to reconsider travel to and through the region.

Warning over potential threats

The embassy said US diplomatic facilities and interests have been targeted, adding that Iran and groups supporting Iran could target US-linked locations, businesses and institutions overseas.

It described the situation as “fluid” and urged citizens to stay alert, noting that past safety in a particular location does not guarantee future security.

Advice for Americans in Jordan

The embassy advised US citizens to:

  • Monitor updates from Jordanian authorities and follow emergency instructions, including sirens and warnings

  • Avoid demonstrations, large gatherings and areas with heavy police presence

  • Avoid travel to military bases in Jordan

  • Monitor local media and official advisories

  • Contact airlines directly regarding flight changes

  • Stay alert around locations associated with the United States

  • Keep a low profile and remain cautious

The embassy also encouraged Americans to register with the US Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and emergency assistance.

Related Topics:
AmericatravelUS-Israel-Iran war

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