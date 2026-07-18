Embassy advises travellers to confirm flights and monitor security developments
Kuwait: The US Embassy in Kuwait has renewed its security warning to American citizens, urging them to reconsider travel to or through the Middle East as regional tensions persist and the risk of sudden escalation remains.
In a security alert issued through its consular affairs channel, the embassy said the regional security environment remained complex and could change without warning, Al Qabas newspaper reported.
It advised Americans already in the Middle East to exercise heightened caution and closely follow news reports for developments that could affect their safety or travel plans.
The embassy also urged passengers travelling within or transiting through the region to contact their airlines before departure to confirm that flights were operating as scheduled and had not been disrupted by security developments.
Limited emergency consular assistance continues to be available to US citizens, the embassy said, adding that those facing urgent situations should contact its consular section through the designated email address.
Passport renewals and applications are available by appointment through the embassy's website. Eligible citizens may also use its drop-box service to renew passports without attending a scheduled appointment.
Meanwhile, non-emergency consular services, including visa processing and notarial work, are still suspended. The embassy advised travellers and residents to monitor its website for updates on when those services will resume.