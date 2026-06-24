US State Department says consular services to restart gradually
Dubai: The US Embassy in Kuwait has announced the resumption of normal operations after a temporary months-long suspension prompted by security concerns linked to Iranian attacks in the region, the US State Department said on Wednesday.
The embassy had halted some activities on February 28 amid heightened tensions following exchanges of strikes between Iran, the US and Israel, which raised concerns over the security of American personnel and facilities across the Gulf region.
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In its latest travel and security update, the State Department said the embassy in Kuwait had returned to normal operations and was resuming consular and diplomatic services.
The move comes after an agreement reached between the US and Iran, easing fears of a broader regional conflict and allowing diplomatic missions in the Gulf to gradually restore regular activities.