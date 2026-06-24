GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
TRAVEL
TRAVEL

US Embassy in Kuwait resumes operations after months-long closure as regional tensions ease

US State Department says consular services to restart gradually

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The US Embassy in Kuwait has announced the resumption of normal operations after a temporary months-long suspension prompted by security concerns linked to Iranian attacks in the region.
The US Embassy in Kuwait has announced the resumption of normal operations after a temporary months-long suspension prompted by security concerns linked to Iranian attacks in the region.
Supplied

Dubai: The US Embassy in Kuwait has announced the resumption of normal operations after a temporary months-long suspension prompted by security concerns linked to Iranian attacks in the region, the US State Department said on Wednesday.

The embassy had halted some activities on February 28 amid heightened tensions following exchanges of strikes between Iran, the US and Israel, which raised concerns over the security of American personnel and facilities across the Gulf region.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

In its latest travel and security update, the State Department said the embassy in Kuwait had returned to normal operations and was resuming consular and diplomatic services.

The move comes after an agreement reached between the US and Iran, easing fears of a broader regional conflict and allowing diplomatic missions in the Gulf to gradually restore regular activities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Kuwait

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the media upon arrival at Al-Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi on June 23, 2026, on the first stop of a tour of Gulf states aimed at showing solidarity with key allies hit hard by the Middle East war.

Rubio: Lebanon ceasefire 'separate' from Iran deal

3m read
Kuwait reopens airspace after Iranian attacks

Kuwait reopens airspace after Iranian attacks

1m read
Vessels sail at Suru Beach in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz.

US says shot down Iran drones in fresh escalation

4m read
US-Iran tensions escalate as Pakistan pushes talks

US-Iran tensions escalate as Pakistan pushes talks

12m read