UK updates UAE travel advice amid rising US-Iran tensions

UK urges Britons in UAE to reassess travel plans amid volatile US-Iran standoff
The UK Government has updated its travel advice for the UAE, warning British nationals that regional tensions remain unpredictable amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said attacks could resume at short notice despite a recent memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran.
The latest guidance, updated on July 13 and still in effect on July 14, advises British citizens in the UAE to keep their departure plans under review and ensure travel documents are up to date.
The FCDO has advised British nationals to:
Follow instructions from local authorities
Monitor local and international media for updates
Sign up for FCDO Travel Advice email alerts
Avoid areas near security or military facilities
Prepare emergency supplies in case of a crisis
Stay indoors or seek shelter if advised during any escalation
The UK Government also warned that “no travel can be guaranteed safe” and said travellers should be aware of potential risks linked to renewed hostilities.
The FCDO said Iran had previously indicated it could target locations in the Gulf linked to the US and Israel, including organisations, businesses, facilities and institutions.
It added that Iran has previously targeted civilian infrastructure in the region, including ports, airports, energy facilities, roads, bridges and water systems.