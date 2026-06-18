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UK updates its travel advisory to UAE: What British travellers need to know

Foreign Office removes advice against all but essential UAE travel as tensions subside

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The update is likely to be welcomed by UAE and UK travellers, offering greater clarity for those planning trips between the two countries. Pictured above is London Bridge in central London, one of the UK’s most recognisable landmarks.
The update is likely to be welcomed by UAE and UK travellers, offering greater clarity for those planning trips between the two countries. Pictured above is London Bridge in central London, one of the UK’s most recognisable landmarks.
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Dubai: The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice for the UAE, removing its warning against all but essential travel, while continuing to caution that the wider regional security situation remains unpredictable.

The move is expected to come as a welcome change for UAE–UK travellers, who have faced uncertainty around travel plans during the recent period of regional tensions.

The update follows a memorandum of understanding announced by the United States and Iran relating to the conflict in the Middle East.

The FCDO said: “The situation remains unpredictable and attacks could resume at short notice.”

Before the update, the UK had advised against all but essential travel to the UAE following rising tensions in the region.

What has changed in UK travel advice?

The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to the UAE. The updated guidance focuses on regional tensions and outlines steps British nationals should take if hostilities resume.

The advice includes:

  • Following guidance from local authorities

  • Signing up for FCDO Travel Advice email alerts

  • Monitoring local and international media

  • Staying away from areas around security or military facilities

  • Keeping departure plans under review and ensuring travel documents are up to date

  • Seeking shelter indoors or in a secure building if advised to do so

The FCDO also advises travellers to read its guidance on what to do during a crisis abroad, including preparing emergency supplies and knowing how to respond during an emergency.

Thousands of travellers affected

The travel advisory update comes after thousands of British travellers were affected when conflict broke out in the region, with several airlines suspending flights to major Gulf aviation hubs.

According to the BBC, British Airways suspended flights until October 2026, while Virgin Atlantic also extended its suspension into winter 2027 after the conflict began.

Meanwhile, Emirates continued operating flights to the region during the period.

Dubai remains a major destination for British visitors, with more than 1.4 million UK travellers visiting the emirate last year, according to official data cited by BBC.

The updated guidance also states that travellers should ensure their documents are valid, review their departure options and stay informed through official updates.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelUnited Kingdom

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