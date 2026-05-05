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US issues UAE travel advisory after Iranian aerial threat alerts

Level 3 advisory stays as authorities issue nationwide warnings

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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US Level 3 advisory remains for UAE after security alerts
US Level 3 advisory remains for UAE after security alerts
Bloomberg

The US Mission to the UAE has warned American citizens of “potential aerial threats”, urging them to follow instructions from UAE authorities and be prepared to take shelter if required.

The alert comes after the UAE Ministry of Interior issued nationwide mobile warnings, with officials earlier confirming the country was targeted by Iranian missiles and drones.

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Level 3 advisory stays in place

The US Department of State continues to maintain a Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisory for the UAE, calling on citizens to exercise heightened caution.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored, with further updates expected as developments unfold.

Embassy operations scaled back

The US Embassy Abu Dhabi and US Consulate General Dubai remain open but are operating under ordered-departure status, with non-essential personnel relocated outside the country.

Routine visa services remain suspended, while emergency consular support continues.

Focus on preparedness

US authorities have urged citizens in the UAE to stay alert, monitor official updates, and prepare for potential shelter-in-place scenarios.

Precautionary guidance includes avoiding windows during incidents, keeping emergency supplies ready, and maintaining communication with family and officials.

Related Topics:
AmericatravelUS-Israel-Iran war

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