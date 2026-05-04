Gargash: UAE’s firm and principled position would not be shaken by the escalation
Abu Dhabi: Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has condemned the dangerous Iranian escalation following today’s attacks targeting the country, saying the targeting of civilians is nothing but the “moral bankruptcy” of a regime that has chosen aggression while dealing with its neighbours.
In a post on social media, Gargash said the UAE’s firm and principled position would not be shaken by the escalation and would not allow it to shape the future of relations in the region. “Once again, Iran has miscalculated,” he added.
His remarks came after the Ministry of Defence announced the detection of four cruise missiles launched from Iran towards the UAE, noting that three were successfully intercepted over the country’s territorial waters while another fell into the sea. The ministry said the sounds heard in various areas were the result of the successful interception of the aerial threats.
Separately, the UAE condemned in the strongest terms what it described as renewed, unprovoked Iranian attacks targeting civilian sites and facilities using missiles and drones, which resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks constituted a dangerous escalation and an unacceptable act of aggression, posing a direct threat to the UAE’s security, stability and territorial integrity, in violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.
The UAE stressed that it would not tolerate any threat to its sovereignty under any circumstances and affirmed its full and legitimate right to respond to the attacks in a manner that ensures the protection of its national security and the safety of its citizens, residents and visitors.
The ministry also underscored that targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is unequivocally condemned under all legal and humanitarian norms, calling for an immediate halt to such attacks and full compliance with the cessation of hostilities, while holding Iran fully responsible for the attacks and their consequences.