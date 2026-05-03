UAE remained confident in its path towards stability, progress
The UAE’s resilience and strategic autonomy will enable it to navigate ongoing regional challenges while continuing to promote stability and progress, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said.
In a post on social media, Gargash reflected on the country’s trajectory, describing its transformation from “difficult beginnings” into “a consequential and assertive state” shaped by leadership, vision and discipline.
“The UAE’s journey, from difficult beginnings to a consequential and assertive state, was not an easy one. It reflects leadership, vision and discipline,” he said.
“Our resilience and strategic autonomy will ensure we navigate current regional challenges successfully, while continuing to drive stability & progress,” he added.
Gargash said the country remained confident in its chosen path, noting: “And we remain confident in the direction we have set.”