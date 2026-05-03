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'Our resilience, strategic autonomy will ensure we navigate current regional challenges successfully': Gargash

UAE remained confident in its path towards stability, progress

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President

The UAE’s resilience and strategic autonomy will enable it to navigate ongoing regional challenges while continuing to promote stability and progress, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said.

In a post on social media, Gargash reflected on the country’s trajectory, describing its transformation from “difficult beginnings” into “a consequential and assertive state” shaped by leadership, vision and discipline.

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“The UAE’s journey, from difficult beginnings to a consequential and assertive state, was not an easy one. It reflects leadership, vision and discipline,” he said.

“Our resilience and strategic autonomy will ensure we navigate current regional challenges successfully, while continuing to drive stability & progress,” he added.

Gargash said the country remained confident in its chosen path, noting: “And we remain confident in the direction we have set.”

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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