Times of uncertainty a test of national strength, Gargash says
Abu Dhabi: The UAE continues to demonstrate strength and resilience in the face of mounting challenges, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President, said on Tuesday.
He stressed that the current phase shows which nations can hold firm and distinguish themselves as the pace of change accelerates.
Writing on X, Gargash said moments of uncertainty often test national strength, adding that the UAE has consistently shown its capacity to navigate pressure through its leadership, values and institutions.
“In times of challenge, the strength of nations is tested, and the UAE proves every day that it is a strong state powered by its leadership, values and institutions,” he said.
He added that the country is firm in confronting threats, decisive in countering attempts to undermine security, and effective in managing its social and economic affairs with efficiency and fairness.
Gargash said the UAE would continue to face challenges with confidence, reinforcing its ability to meet evolving tests and maintain stability in a fast-changing global environment.