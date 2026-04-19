Regional reset requires clarity and accountability
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the Antalya Diplomacy Forum marks the first major international gathering after the Iranian war, as countries seek to understand a reshaped political landscape, stressing that the UAE cannot resume relations without review, candour and firm guarantees.
Writing on X, Gargash said: “The Antalya Diplomacy Forum comes as the first forum after the Iranian war, in all its dimensions, as countries seek to understand the features of the new phase and the changes in the political landscape.
“For us in the UAE, the brutal Iranian aggression against the countries and peoples of the Arabian Gulf, and its repercussions, remain at the centre of our attention.
“There can be no return to the previous pace of relations without review, frankness and guarantees, and it is not possible to accept tension, threats and aggression as a new reality.”