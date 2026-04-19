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Gargash: No return to normal ties without guarantees after Iranian aggression

Regional reset requires clarity and accountability

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Gargash says the brutal Iranian aggression against the GCC countries and peoples as well as its repercussions, remain at the centre of our attention
Gargash says the brutal Iranian aggression against the GCC countries and peoples as well as its repercussions, remain at the centre of our attention
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulfl News

Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the Antalya Diplomacy Forum marks the first major international gathering after the Iranian war, as countries seek to understand a reshaped political landscape, stressing that the UAE cannot resume relations without review, candour and firm guarantees.

Writing on X, Gargash said: “The Antalya Diplomacy Forum comes as the first forum after the Iranian war, in all its dimensions, as countries seek to understand the features of the new phase and the changes in the political landscape.

“For us in the UAE, the brutal Iranian aggression against the countries and peoples of the Arabian Gulf, and its repercussions, remain at the centre of our attention.

“There can be no return to the previous pace of relations without review, frankness and guarantees, and it is not possible to accept tension, threats and aggression as a new reality.”

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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