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Gargash calls for lasting Gulf security beyond a ceasefire

Gargash says ceasefire not enough as UAE faces continued missile and drone threats

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor To UAE President during a session “The Geopolitical Reset” on the opening day of World Government Summit. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulfl News
Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor To UAE President during a session “The Geopolitical Reset” on the opening day of World Government Summit. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulfl News
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Abu Dhabi: Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said the country’s response to Iranian aggression extends beyond an immediate ceasefire, towards securing long-term regional stability.

In a post on X, Gargash said that as the "UAE confronts Iran’s blatant aggression and demonstrate our strength in resilience and steadfastness, our focus goes beyond a ceasefire to solutions that ensure lasting security in the Arabian Gulf, address the nuclear threat, missiles and drones, and put an end to the intimidation of vital waterways."

“It is unacceptable for aggression to become a permanent state of threat,” Gargash wrote.

His remarks come as Iran continues to target the UAE with ballistic missiles and drones, with the country’s air defence systems repeatedly intercepting incoming threats, according to official statements.

Since the escalation began, UAE authorities have said hundreds of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted as the Armed Forces maintain a high state of readiness to protect the country’s airspace and critical infrastructure.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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