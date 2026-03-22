GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Gargash says Iran aggression drives stronger GCC security and partnerships

Iran’s aggression carries profound geopolitical implications, diplomatic adviser says

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said Iran’s brutal aggression against GCC countries carries profound geopolitical implications and reinforces the centrality of the Iranian threat in Gulf strategic thinking.

He added that the country’s handling of crises offers lessons in both politics and ethics, urging restraint and a focus on enduring relationships rather than transient disagreements.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

In a statement, Gargash said: “Iran’s brutal aggression reinforces its threat as a central axis in GCC strategic thinking and underscores the distinct nature of Gulf security, independent of traditional concepts of Arab security. The missiles, drones and aggressive rhetoric are Iranian, and the result is a strengthened drive to enhance our national capabilities, reinforce collective Gulf security, and deepen our security partnerships with Washington.”

He added: “This is the cost of Iran’s miscalculations.”

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash

Gargash warns Iran rhetoric breaches international law

2m read
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash

Gargash rejects Iran’s claims on US Gulf base strikes

1m read
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash

Anwar Gargash: UAE acting in self-defence

1m read
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash

Gargash: Iran attacks 'blatant and irresponsible'

2m read