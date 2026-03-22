Gargash says Iran aggression drives stronger GCC security and partnerships

Iran’s aggression carries profound geopolitical implications, diplomatic adviser says
Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said Iran’s brutal aggression against GCC countries carries profound geopolitical implications and reinforces the centrality of the Iranian threat in Gulf strategic thinking.
He added that the country’s handling of crises offers lessons in both politics and ethics, urging restraint and a focus on enduring relationships rather than transient disagreements.
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In a statement, Gargash said: “Iran’s brutal aggression reinforces its threat as a central axis in GCC strategic thinking and underscores the distinct nature of Gulf security, independent of traditional concepts of Arab security. The missiles, drones and aggressive rhetoric are Iranian, and the result is a strengthened drive to enhance our national capabilities, reinforce collective Gulf security, and deepen our security partnerships with Washington.”
He added: “This is the cost of Iran’s miscalculations.”