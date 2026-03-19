Diplomatic adviser says justifications for attacks breach UN Charter
Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said statements by some Iranian officials justifying attacks on Gulf states represent a serious breach of international law and pose a direct threat to regional stability.
“The justification by some Iranian officials of their country’s aggression against the Gulf states, including the extremist parliamentarian Hamid Rasai, through baseless and irresponsible claims, and the explicit threats and justification of military targeting of civilian and economic facilities, represents not only a violation of international law, international humanitarian law and the principles of good neighbourliness, but also reflects a dangerous approach that undermines the foundations of the international order and threatens regional stability”, Gargash said in a post on social media platform X.
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He added that such statements constitute a clear breach of the United Nations Charter, particularly the prohibition on the threat or use of force. They also represent an irresponsible escalation that rises to the level of international crimes, placing the region at serious risk.
Gargash said the continuation of such escalatory and inciteful rhetoric targeting civilian populations is unacceptable, stressing the need for the immediate cessation of Iranian aggression against neighbouring states, a halt to the use of force, and full adherence to international law.