GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Iranian rhetoric threatens regional stability, violates international law: Dr. Anwar Gargash

Diplomatic adviser says justifications for attacks breach UN Charter

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash
Gulf News archives

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said statements by some Iranian officials justifying attacks on Gulf states represent a serious breach of international law and pose a direct threat to regional stability.

“The justification by some Iranian officials of their country’s aggression against the Gulf states, including the extremist parliamentarian Hamid Rasai, through baseless and irresponsible claims, and the explicit threats and justification of military targeting of civilian and economic facilities, represents not only a violation of international law, international humanitarian law and the principles of good neighbourliness, but also reflects a dangerous approach that undermines the foundations of the international order and threatens regional stability”, Gargash said in a post on social media platform X.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery

He added that such statements constitute a clear breach of the United Nations Charter, particularly the prohibition on the threat or use of force. They also represent an irresponsible escalation that rises to the level of international crimes, placing the region at serious risk.

Gargash said the continuation of such escalatory and inciteful rhetoric targeting civilian populations is unacceptable, stressing the need for the immediate cessation of Iranian aggression against neighbouring states, a halt to the use of force, and full adherence to international law.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dr. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President

UAE shows restraint despite 1909 Iran attacks: Gargash

1m read
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash

Gargash rejects Iran’s claims on US Gulf base strikes

1m read
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash

Anwar Gargash: UAE acting in self-defence

1m read
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash

Gargash: Iran attacks 'blatant and irresponsible'

2m read