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Iran conflict: Indian national injured by falling debris after missile incident in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi authorities urge public to rely on official sources after missile incident

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Iran conflict: Indian national injured by falling debris after missile incident in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: An Indian national sustained minor injuries after debris fell in the Al Shawamekh area following an incident involving a ballistic missile, according to a statement carried by the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

 Relevant authorities said emergency teams responded to the scene after air defence systems dealt with the incoming missile, with debris landing in a residential area.

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Authorities urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and to refrain from circulating rumours or unverified reports.

 Since the onset of the Iranian aggression, the attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of two members of the Armed Forces while performing their national duty, as well as the deaths of six civilians of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities.

 ‎A total of 161 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

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