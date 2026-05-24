Gargash says strategic forums help explain UAE’s regional vision globally
Abu Dhabi: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, said the UAE’s policies and positions continue to receive “clear appreciation and respect” internationally, following his participation in the GLOBSEC Forum 2026 in Prague, where regional tensions and the future of negotiations with Iran featured prominently in discussions.
In a post on X, Gargash said the UAE had maintained a strong and influential presence at the conference, adding that such intellectual and strategic gatherings provide important platforms for dialogue, knowledge exchange and presenting the country’s vision on regional and international issues.
His remarks came after he warned during the conference that another round of fighting between the United States and Iranwould further complicate the region’s security landscape, while stressing the need for a political settlement addressing the root causes of instability.
Speaking at the Globsec forum in Prague, Gargash said the chances of reaching an agreement with Iran was “50/50”, warning that Tehran had historically overestimated its leverage during negotiations.
“Iranian officials have missed many opportunities over the years because of their tendency to overplay their cards,” he said, adding: “I hope they do not do so this time.”
Gargash also warned against limiting negotiations solely to securing a ceasefire, saying such an approach risked planting the seeds for future conflict if underlying issues remained unresolved.
He further cautioned that any attempt to place the Strait of Hormuz under political influence or control would create a dangerous precedent with serious global consequences, including for Europe’s energy security and trade interests.
“The Strait of Hormuz must return to its pre-war status as an international waterway that guarantees the free flow of energy supplies, trade and maritime navigation, as it has for decades,” Gargash said.