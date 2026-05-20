Such act constitute a clear violation of international law
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, warned that the targeting of the peaceful Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant represents a dangerous indication of the scale of the threat facing both regional security and the wider international order.
In a post on X platform, Gargash said the targeting of the Barakah plant by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq highlights the scale of the threats facing the region due to the absence of strong national state institutions and what he described as a clear violation of international law.
He said the attack constitutes a direct breach of international legal frameworks, including the 1977 Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions and United Nations Security Council Resolution 487 of 1981.
"The hijacking and piracy of the Strait of Hormuz pose a threat to the global economy and international order, as the targeting of Barakah constitutes a deliberate criminal act and a direct violation of international law. From Hormuz to Barakah, the threat extends beyond the Arabian Gulf to the entire world order,” Gargash emphasised.
He added that such actions reflected “a mentality of chaos and extortion” that disregarded the security of peoples, international law and global economic stability in pursuit of survival and the imposition of what he described as an aggressive agenda.