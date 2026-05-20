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The hijacking and piracy of Hormuz Strait pose a threat to the global economy and international order: Anwar Gargash

Such act constitute a clear violation of international law

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, warned that the targeting of the peaceful Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant represents a dangerous indication of the scale of the threat facing both regional security and the wider international order.

In a post on X platform, Gargash said the targeting of the Barakah plant by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq highlights the scale of the threats facing the region due to the absence of strong national state institutions and what he described as a clear violation of international law.

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He said the attack constitutes a direct breach of international legal frameworks, including the 1977 Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions and United Nations Security Council Resolution 487 of 1981.

"The hijacking and piracy of the Strait of Hormuz pose a threat to the global economy and international order, as the targeting of Barakah constitutes a deliberate criminal act and a direct violation of international law. From Hormuz to Barakah, the threat extends beyond the Arabian Gulf to the entire world order,” Gargash emphasised.

He added that such actions reflected “a mentality of chaos and extortion” that disregarded the security of peoples, international law and global economic stability in pursuit of survival and the imposition of what he described as an aggressive agenda.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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