He addressed the recent attack on the UAE
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has condemned the terrorist targeting of the Barakah nuclear power plant.
In a post on his X account, Gargash said: “The terrorist targeting of the Barakah nuclear power plant, whether carried out by the principal perpetrator or through one of its agents, represents a dangerous escalation and a dark act that violates all international laws and norms, in criminal disregard for the lives of civilians in the UAE and its surroundings.”
He added that this prohibited escalation once again reaffirmed the nature of the challenges facing the region in confronting the forces of evil, chaos and sabotage.
“No one will twist the UAE’s arm, nor will they succeed in undermining its vision, its success, and its inspiring message of security, stability, development and prosperity to the peoples of the region,” Gargash emphasised.