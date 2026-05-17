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No one will twist the UAE’s arm, nor will they succeed in undermining its vision: Gargash

He addressed the recent attack on the UAE

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President

Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has condemned the terrorist targeting of the Barakah nuclear power plant.

In a post on his X account, Gargash said: “The terrorist targeting of the Barakah nuclear power plant, whether carried out by the principal perpetrator or through one of its agents, represents a dangerous escalation and a dark act that violates all international laws and norms, in criminal disregard for the lives of civilians in the UAE and its surroundings.”

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He added that this prohibited escalation once again reaffirmed the nature of the challenges facing the region in confronting the forces of evil, chaos and sabotage.

“No one will twist the UAE’s arm, nor will they succeed in undermining its vision, its success, and its inspiring message of security, stability, development and prosperity to the peoples of the region,” Gargash emphasised.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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