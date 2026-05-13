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The UAE’s priority and firm conviction remain centred on prioritising political solutions as the path to peace, stability and prosperity: Gargash

Remarks come as Trump visits China amid regional tensions

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the UAE continues to prioritise political dialogue and negotiation track as the world closely follows US President Donald Trump’s visit to China and its potential impact on regional developments.

In remarks on his X account, Gargash said: “The world is following the important visit of the US President to China and the potential implications it may carry for the regional trajectory.” He stressed that stability in the Gulf region could not be achieved through confrontation and conflict.

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The diplomatic adviser underscored that the UAE had not sought war and had worked sincerely to avoid it, stressing that GCC-Iran relations cannot be built on confrontations and conflicts in a region bound by deeply rooted historical and geographical ties.

“Defending the nation is a sacred duty, and the UAE will safeguard its sovereignty with strength, efficiency and steadfastness. However, its priority and firm conviction will remain focused on giving precedence to political solutions, in the belief that they are the path to peace, stability and prosperity,” he added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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