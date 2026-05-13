Remarks come as Trump visits China amid regional tensions
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the UAE continues to prioritise political dialogue and negotiation track as the world closely follows US President Donald Trump’s visit to China and its potential impact on regional developments.
In remarks on his X account, Gargash said: “The world is following the important visit of the US President to China and the potential implications it may carry for the regional trajectory.” He stressed that stability in the Gulf region could not be achieved through confrontation and conflict.
The diplomatic adviser underscored that the UAE had not sought war and had worked sincerely to avoid it, stressing that GCC-Iran relations cannot be built on confrontations and conflicts in a region bound by deeply rooted historical and geographical ties.
“Defending the nation is a sacred duty, and the UAE will safeguard its sovereignty with strength, efficiency and steadfastness. However, its priority and firm conviction will remain focused on giving precedence to political solutions, in the belief that they are the path to peace, stability and prosperity,” he added.