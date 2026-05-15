Positive relationship between US and China remains global political and economic necessity
Abu Dhabi: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, stressed that today’s international system is in greater need of understanding and cooperation between major powers, rather than escalation and division.
Tweeting on the occasion of US President’s visit to China, Gargash said: “As we follow the outcomes of the summit between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping, the positive and constructive relationship between the United States and China remains a global political and economic necessity, given its direct impact on international stability, growth, and prosperity.”
He added that the the international system today is in greater need of understanding and cooperation between major powers, rather than escalation and division.
Donald Trump concluded his final round of talks with Xi Jinping and wrapped up his state visit to Beijing today.
Trump said the meeting was "very successful, world-renowned, and unforgettable", while Xi called it a "historic and landmark" visit, according to Chinese state media.