Joint RTA—Dubai Police initiative targets unsafe riding across cycling tracks and roads
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in partnership with Dubai Police, has announced the launch of a new Personal Mobility Monitoring Unit aimed at regulating the use of bicycles and electric scooters across the emirate.
The unit will begin operations on 1 May 2026, covering cycling tracks, major roads, and designated soft mobility zones.
The initiative is designed to improve road safety by monitoring rider behaviour and ensuring compliance with traffic regulations. Authorities will focus on violations such as riding outside designated tracks, exceeding speed limits, failing to wear helmets and protective gear, reckless driving, and carrying passengers on electric scooters. Offenders may face fines, and non-compliant vehicles can be impounded in coordination with Emirates Auction.
The monitoring unit will operate citywide in line with Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022, which governs the use of cycles and includes electric scooters, bicycles, and e-bikes. Key areas of focus include Jumeirah Beach Track, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Water Canal, Business Bay, Dubai Marina, and several densely populated neighbourhoods such as Al Karama and Al Muraqqabat.
Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, said the initiative strengthens collaboration with Dubai Police and supports the city’s broader vision for safe and innovative transport. He emphasised that the move combines infrastructure development with enforcement to encourage responsible riding and enhance overall traffic safety.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei of Dubai Police highlighted that the unit will help reduce unsafe practices and reinforce adherence to traffic laws among personal mobility users. He noted that the partnership between the two entities continues to drive improvements in road safety while aligning with international best practices.
Authorities are urging riders to review safety guidelines, track rules, and the list of violations available on the RTA website, as Dubai continues to expand its smart and sustainable mobility network.