Dubai Police warn e-scooter riders: Avoid jogging and sports tracks

Dh200 fine applies as riders told to use only designated scooter lanes

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Permit, helmet and designated lanes required under Dubai regulations.
Dubai Police

Dubai Police warn e-scooter riders against using jogging and sports tracks

Dubai Police have issued a fresh safety advisory urging electric scooter riders to use only designated lanes and avoid tracks reserved for jogging and sports activities, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety across the emirate.

The awareness message, shared through Dubai Police social media platforms, stressed that sports and running tracks are not intended for e-scooters, highlighting the importance of ensuring a safe and smooth experience for all community members.

Focus on lane discipline

Dubai Police underscored the importance of lane discipline, noting that using approved paths helps protect both riders and pedestrians.

“Using designated lanes ensures a safer, smoother experience for everyone,” the authority said, encouraging riders to remain within allocated tracks to reduce risks and prevent accidents.

Dubai has significantly expanded its cycling and e-scooter infrastructure in recent years, with hundreds of kilometres of dedicated paths across areas including Hatta, Dubai Marina and Jumeirah. However, authorities have observed some riders using pedestrian walkways and jogging tracks, prompting renewed awareness efforts.

Key safety rules

Under regulations set by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in coordination with Dubai Police, e-scooter riders must comply with several requirements:

  • Designated paths only: Riders must use tracks marked for e-scooters or shared cycling lanes.

  •  No sports tracks: Jogging and running tracks are strictly prohibited for motorised micromobility devices.

  • Permit requirement: Riders without a valid UAE driving licence must obtain a free e-scooter permit through the RTA website.

  • Minimum age: Riders must be at least 16 years old.

  • Safety gear: Helmets are mandatory, while reflective vests are recommended, especially at night.

Fines for violations

Authorities warned that failure to comply may result in penalties. Riding an e-scooter on pedestrian-only paths or sports tracks carries a Dh200 fine, while reckless riding or operating in unauthorised areas may lead to confiscation of the scooter.

Dubai Police reiterated that the objective of such campaigns is to promote responsible behaviour and strengthen a culture of road safety among all users.

Residents can report dangerous riding or violations through the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app or by calling the non-emergency number 901.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
