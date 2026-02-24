Dh200 fine applies as riders told to use only designated scooter lanes
Dubai Police have issued a fresh safety advisory urging electric scooter riders to use only designated lanes and avoid tracks reserved for jogging and sports activities, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety across the emirate.
The awareness message, shared through Dubai Police social media platforms, stressed that sports and running tracks are not intended for e-scooters, highlighting the importance of ensuring a safe and smooth experience for all community members.
Focus on lane discipline
Dubai Police underscored the importance of lane discipline, noting that using approved paths helps protect both riders and pedestrians.
“Using designated lanes ensures a safer, smoother experience for everyone,” the authority said, encouraging riders to remain within allocated tracks to reduce risks and prevent accidents.
Dubai has significantly expanded its cycling and e-scooter infrastructure in recent years, with hundreds of kilometres of dedicated paths across areas including Hatta, Dubai Marina and Jumeirah. However, authorities have observed some riders using pedestrian walkways and jogging tracks, prompting renewed awareness efforts.
Under regulations set by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in coordination with Dubai Police, e-scooter riders must comply with several requirements:
Designated paths only: Riders must use tracks marked for e-scooters or shared cycling lanes.
No sports tracks: Jogging and running tracks are strictly prohibited for motorised micromobility devices.
Permit requirement: Riders without a valid UAE driving licence must obtain a free e-scooter permit through the RTA website.
Minimum age: Riders must be at least 16 years old.
Safety gear: Helmets are mandatory, while reflective vests are recommended, especially at night.
Authorities warned that failure to comply may result in penalties. Riding an e-scooter on pedestrian-only paths or sports tracks carries a Dh200 fine, while reckless riding or operating in unauthorised areas may lead to confiscation of the scooter.
Dubai Police reiterated that the objective of such campaigns is to promote responsible behaviour and strengthen a culture of road safety among all users.
Residents can report dangerous riding or violations through the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app or by calling the non-emergency number 901.