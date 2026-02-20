Dubai police fine guardian Dh50,000 after child rides quad bike on road

Authorities warn parents: letting minors drive poses serious safety and legal risks
Dubai: Dubai Police have warned parents against allowing children to ride recreational motorbikes or any vehicles on public roads, stressing that such behaviour poses a serious risk to both young riders and other road users.
The warning came after traffic patrol officers stopped a child riding a recreational quad bike on a public street while accompanied by another child. Police intervened immediately to ensure their safety and prevent potential danger to motorists.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, said the child’s guardian was summoned and the vehicle was impounded. A release fee of Dh50,000 was imposed in line with Decree No. 30 of 2023.
According to Al Mazrouei, the guardian claimed he was unaware of traffic regulations. However, a report was filed and legal action was taken under Wadeema’s Law, which criminalises exposing children to danger, neglect, or permitting activities that threaten their physical or psychological wellbeing.
He stressed that allowing children to operate vehicles on public roads is extremely dangerous, noting that minors lack the physical and mental maturity needed to handle traffic conditions, assess risks, or respond to sudden situations — factors that could lead to serious accidents or fatalities.
“Public roads are not places for recreation or experimentation,” Al Mazrouei said, adding that recreational bikes should only be used in designated closed areas under direct supervision.
He urged parents to uphold their legal and moral responsibilities by closely supervising their children and ensuring they do not operate vehicles before reaching the legal driving age or obtaining the required licence.
“Ignorance of the law does not exempt anyone from accountability,” he added, emphasising that protecting children is a shared responsibility that begins at home.
Dubai Police encouraged members of the public to report dangerous behaviour by calling 901 or using the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police app.
Authorities reiterated that strict legal action will be taken against anyone who endangers children or public safety.