Explained: how to apply, who is exempt and the fines for breaking the rules
Dubai: Whether you use an e-scooter for short commutes, last-mile journeys or casual rides around the city, Dubai now has clearer rules you need to follow before heading out. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded access to its e-scooter riding permit, making it easier for riders to apply
From how to apply and who is exempt, to where you can ride, what fines apply and how e-scooters can be carried on public transport, here is a breakdown on everything riders need to know to stay compliant and safe on Dubai’s roads and transport network.
The e-scooter riding permit is a digital authorisation issued by RTA that allows eligible riders to operate electric scooters in designated areas and streets across Dubai.
To obtain the permit, applicants must complete an online theoretical test covering:
E-scooter usage rules
Safety requirements
Safe riding fundamentals
Once the test is passed, the permit is issued electronically through RTA’s smart channels.
RTA has urged all e-scooter users who are not exempt to secure the permit and comply with all laws and instructions to ensure public safety.
You can apply through RTA’s website or the official mobile apps RTA Dubai and Dubai Now:
Visit the RTA website or open the RTA Dubai or Dubai Now app
Search for ‘Apply for an Electrical Scooter Driving Permit’
Log in or create an RTA account
Select the service “E-Scooter Riding Permit”
Review the training materials on traffic safety rules and safe scooter use
Pass the electronic theoretical test
Receive your digital permit by email and SMS
The permit is issued electronically and can be accessed via RTA’s smart channels.
Age requirement
Riders must be 17 years and above
Permit exemptions
You do not need to apply for an e-scooter permit if you hold:
A valid UAE driving licence, or
A valid international driving licence
E-scooters are only allowed in RTA-designated zones and dedicated tracks.
Permitted areas include:
Downtown Dubai
Jumeirah
Palm Jumeirah
Restricted areas:
E-scooter use is not permitted in:
Saih Al Salam
Al Qudra
Al Meydan
Riders must always stay within approved and authorised areas.
Penalties apply for several violations, including:
Riding without a valid permit
Operating e-scooters outside authorised areas
Not wearing a helmet
Failing to comply with RTA safety regulations
RTA has warned that enforcement is in place to ensure compliance and protect public safety.
Only e-scooters that meet the following criteria are allowed on public transport:
Maximum dimensions: 120cm x 70cm x 40cm
Scooters must be clean, dry and fully folded before boarding
Intercity coach buses are excluded from this policy.
A maximum of two e-scooters per journey is permitted.
RTA has outlined strict rules for loading and storing e-scooters:
Riders must use wide access doors when boarding or exiting
Scooters must be stored only in designated areas inside vehicles
E-scooters must be secured using approved straps and fixing points
Scooters must remain firmly in place throughout the journey
These measures are intended to prevent obstruction and reduce safety risks for other passengers.
RTA has made it clear that the following actions are not allowed:
Riding e-scooters inside stations
Riding on pedestrian bridges
Charging e-scooters at Dubai Metro or Tram stations
Failure to comply may result in penalties.
RTA has urged riders to follow traffic regulations and adopt safe riding practices, including:
Riding only on designated or shared paths
Avoiding restricted areas
Adhering to posted speed limits
Maintaining safe distances from pedestrians and cyclists
To improve visibility and safety, especially at night, riders are advised to:
Wear helmets
Use reflective vests
Wear bright or light-coloured clothing
