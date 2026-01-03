GOLD/FOREX
Dubai e-scooter permit guide: how to apply, rules, fines and public transport safety

Explained: how to apply, who is exempt and the fines for breaking the rules

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Supplied

Dubai: Whether you use an e-scooter for short commutes, last-mile journeys or casual rides around the city, Dubai now has clearer rules you need to follow before heading out. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded access to its e-scooter riding permit, making it easier for riders to apply

From how to apply and who is exempt, to where you can ride, what fines apply and how e-scooters can be carried on public transport, here is a breakdown on everything riders need to know to stay compliant and safe on Dubai’s roads and transport network.

What is the Dubai e-scooter riding permit?

The e-scooter riding permit is a digital authorisation issued by RTA that allows eligible riders to operate electric scooters in designated areas and streets across Dubai.

To obtain the permit, applicants must complete an online theoretical test covering:

  • E-scooter usage rules

  • Safety requirements

  • Safe riding fundamentals

Once the test is passed, the permit is issued electronically through RTA’s smart channels.

RTA has urged all e-scooter users who are not exempt to secure the permit and comply with all laws and instructions to ensure public safety.

How to apply for an e-scooter riding permit in Dubai

You can apply through RTA’s website or the official mobile apps RTA Dubai and Dubai Now:

  1. Visit the RTA website or open the RTA Dubai or Dubai Now app

  2. Search for ‘Apply for an Electrical Scooter Driving Permit’

  3. Log in or create an RTA account

  4. Select the service “E-Scooter Riding Permit”

  5. Review the training materials on traffic safety rules and safe scooter use

  6. Pass the electronic theoretical test

  7. Receive your digital permit by email and SMS

The permit is issued electronically and can be accessed via RTA’s smart channels.

Who is eligible for the Dubai e-scooter permit?

Age requirement

  • Riders must be 17 years and above

Permit exemptions

You do not need to apply for an e-scooter permit if you hold:

  • A valid UAE driving licence, or

  • A valid international driving licence

Where can you ride an e-scooter in Dubai?

E-scooters are only allowed in RTA-designated zones and dedicated tracks.

Permitted areas include:

  • Downtown Dubai

  • Jumeirah

  • Palm Jumeirah

Restricted areas:

E-scooter use is not permitted in:

  • Saih Al Salam

  • Al Qudra

  • Al Meydan

Riders must always stay within approved and authorised areas.

Fines and penalties for e-scooter violations

Penalties apply for several violations, including:

  • Riding without a valid permit

  • Operating e-scooters outside authorised areas

  • Not wearing a helmet

  • Failing to comply with RTA safety regulations

RTA has warned that enforcement is in place to ensure compliance and protect public safety.

E-scooter size and condition requirements

Only e-scooters that meet the following criteria are allowed on public transport:

  • Maximum dimensions: 120cm x 70cm x 40cm

  • Scooters must be clean, dry and fully folded before boarding

Intercity coach buses are excluded from this policy.

A maximum of two e-scooters per journey is permitted.

Boarding, storage and safety rules

RTA has outlined strict rules for loading and storing e-scooters:

  • Riders must use wide access doors when boarding or exiting

  • Scooters must be stored only in designated areas inside vehicles

  • E-scooters must be secured using approved straps and fixing points

  • Scooters must remain firmly in place throughout the journey

These measures are intended to prevent obstruction and reduce safety risks for other passengers.

Prohibited actions involving e-scooters

RTA has made it clear that the following actions are not allowed:

  • Riding e-scooters inside stations

  • Riding on pedestrian bridges

  • Charging e-scooters at Dubai Metro or Tram stations

Failure to comply may result in penalties.

Safety advice for e-scooter riders in Dubai

RTA has urged riders to follow traffic regulations and adopt safe riding practices, including:

  • Riding only on designated or shared paths

  • Avoiding restricted areas

  • Adhering to posted speed limits

  • Maintaining safe distances from pedestrians and cyclists

To improve visibility and safety, especially at night, riders are advised to:

  • Wear helmets

  • Use reflective vests

  • Wear bright or light-coloured clothing

