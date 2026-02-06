Dubai schools ban e-scooters and motorised vehicles over safety concerns

Schools issue strict guidelines and warn of confiscation, reporting to authorities
Dubai: Dubai schools are cracking down on electric scooters, e-bikes and other motorised personal transport devices, citing mounting safety concerns and an alarming rise in accidents involving young riders and other road users.
Several prominent schools have issued strict bans and guidelines, with some warning that prohibited vehicles will be confiscated and students reported to authorities if they violate the safety policies.
Dubai International Academy - Emirates Hills has become the latest institution to implement a comprehensive ban on electric scooters, electric bicycles, electric motorbikes and any other motorised personal transport devices on school premises.
In a circular sent to parents on Friday, the school announced that from Monday, February 9, students are prohibited from arriving at school with any motorised transport devices. The ban applies to all school premises, including entrances and surrounding access points during arrival and departure times.
“Across the UAE, there has been a notable increase in serious accidents involving electric scooters, electric bikes and similar motorised vehicles,” the school stated. “While many young people use these responsibly, the speed of these devices, limited protective measures and the challenges of sharing roads and pathways with other traffic present an increased level of risk for students of school age.”
The school emphasised that only non-motorised forms of transport, such as traditional bicycles or standard scooters, will continue to be permitted on site. Students using these are strongly encouraged to wear helmets and travel without headphones or AirPods to ensure their safety.
The Westminster School, part of GEMS Education, is another school that issued a strict warning against e-scooter violations in 2025, with executive principal and CEO Carl Roberts highlighting serious safety concerns observed at the school gates.
In his message to parents at the time of introducing the ban, the principal reiterated that electric scooters are not allowed on campus at GEMS schools due to concerns about the safety of students
However, Roberts who stands on the school gates every day welcoming students to school and monitoring arrival and dispersal, said that he had seen students on electric scooters narrowly missing collisions with cars because they were not following the normal rules of the road and were not aware of the vehicles around them.
He reminded parents about the UAE laws related to the use of electric scooters and the need for using safety equipment, including a helmet and high-visibility vest, while using a scooter.
"If we see students under the age of 16 arriving at school by electric scooter, we have a duty to report them to the authorities. As part of this, we may confiscate their scooter and keep it in school until a parent comes to collect it,” he said.
He added that the the school "takes no responsibility for scooters or bicycles parked outside of the school campus."
Schools are taking preventive action amid an increasing number of e-scooter and electric bike accidents in the UAE. This week, a scooter rider was critically injured in a Naif crash, prompting Dubai Police to warn against wrong-way driving and unsafe riding practices.
At least 10 people were killed and 259 injured in 254 road accidents involving e-scooter and bicycles in 2024. Dubai Police say electric scooter misuse remains a significant safety concern despite regulations restricting their use to designated lanes and mandating protective gear. Sudden lane swerving into vehicle traffic remains the leading cause of fatal scooter crashes, accounting for five deaths in 2024.
As many as 13 fatalities were reported in Dubai in the first five months of 2025. Among those killed in e-scooter accidents last year in the UAE were a 10-year-old boy who was riding an e-scooter and a 50-year-old man who was hit by a speeding e-scooter in another case.
Also last year, Dubai Police cracked down on teenagers riding e-bikes at speeds exceeding 100 km/h, highlighting the serious risks posed by inexperienced riders on high-speed motorised devices.
Meanwhile, some schools that have allowed the use of e-scooters have issued strict safety guidelines to protect students. Delhi Private School Dubai, for example, has implemented a comprehensive e-scooters and bike policy that includes the following key requirements:
Students must wear properly fitted helmets while riding, with knee and elbow pads and reflective clothing highly encouraged. Only students aged 16 or above with a valid licence or permit are permitted to ride e-scooters.
Written permission from parents or guardians is necessary. Students must adhere to all traffic rules, stay in designated areas within school premises and avoid main roads. The maximum allowed speed outside school is 20 km/h. Reckless behaviour, including swerving, performing stunts or endangering others, is strictly prohibited.
The school has also warned that non-compliance may result in disciplinary action, including the issuing of a yellow card and temporary suspension. Repeat offenders will have their e-scooters and bikes confiscated permanently and lose their right to ride to school.
“We are very vigilant about the safety of our students and often remind students to maintain traffic rules, besides checking the roads around our school to ensure that students are strictly adhering to our policies and safety standards. Many students cycle to school but far fewer use e scooters and so far we have a 100% safety record,” Rashmi Nandkeolyar, principal, DPS Dubai, told Gulf News.
According to UAE regulations, electric scooters may only be used by individuals aged 16 and above who possess a valid driving licence or a dedicated e-scooter permit from RTA in Dubai. Riders must wear approved safety helmets and reflective jackets.
E-scooters are only permitted in designated cycling lanes and pedestrian areas, with a maximum speed limit of 20 km/h. Riding on main roads, highways or in areas not designated for e-scooter use is strictly prohibited. Violations can result in fines and confiscation of the device. Fines for e-scooter traffic violations in the UAE range from Dh200 and Dh500.
