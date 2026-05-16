Driverless cabs hit Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim in push for smart urban mobility
Dubai: A major transformation in urban mobility is underway as driverless taxis begin operating on selected streets of Dubai, marking a step forward in the emirate’s smart transport vision.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that autonomous taxis are now operational in Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim. Passengers can book these rides through Uber and Apollo Go apps.
The initiative aligns with the RTA’s goal of achieving global leadership in seamless and sustainable transport, focusing on future-ready mobility solutions designed to enhance convenience and efficiency.
The new service offers passengers a fully autonomous ride experience, reflecting Dubai’s push toward advanced, technology-driven urban transport systems.