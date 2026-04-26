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RTA launches new major road projects to ease Dubai traffic

11km network of bridges and tunnels to transform Umm Suqeim, Al Wasl and Al Safa corridors

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Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
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RTA announces new projects to redevelop famous Umm Suqeim Street, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa Street
RTA announces new projects to redevelop famous Umm Suqeim Street, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa Street
RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a major infrastructure contract to overhaul key road corridors across the emirate, in a move aimed at easing congestion, cutting travel times and supporting rapid urban growth.

The project will redevelop famous Umm Suqeim Street, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa Street and seven intersections along Jumeirah Street, with a total of 11 kilometres of bridges and tunnels planned alongside road widening works.

Quality of life

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to expand road capacity, improve traffic flow and enhance quality of life for residents and visitors, while keeping pace with Dubai’s growing population and urban expansion.

Once completed, the upgrades will significantly boost road capacity increasing Umm Suqeim Street to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, and raising Al Wasl and Al Safa Streets to 12,000 vehicles per hour.

Beyond traffic improvements, the project will introduce pedestrian-friendly and aesthetic features, including walkways, cycling tracks, boulevard plazas and landscaped urban spaces designed to create more vibrant and accessible communities.

Key districts

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the development forms part of an integrated plan covering key districts such as Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Wasl and Al Safa.

He noted that the project serves vital areas with a population exceeding two million, encompassing residential communities, beaches, hotels, restaurants, educational institutions and tourism hubs.

He added: “Developing roads and transport infrastructure is a key driver of the economy and a fundamental pillar supporting urban growth, while further strengthening Dubai’s appeal as a destination for investment and business. The development of vital corridors enhances the efficiency of the traffic network, reduces journey times and improves traffic flow, with a positive impact on individual productivity and the efficiency of various economic sectors.”

Al Tayer further said: “Achieving smooth traffic flow across the emirate requires the continuous and integrated development of the road network, alongside the expansion of public transport and the adoption of smart solutions. RTA is moving ahead with a comprehensive plan to upgrade several vital corridors across the area, keeping pace with population growth and urban expansion, enhancing daily mobility for Dubai’s residents and visitors, and reinforcing the emirate’s global leadership in infrastructure.”

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Major components

A major component of the project focuses on Umm Suqeim Street, part of a wider corridor linking Jumeirah Street to Emirates Road and Al Qudra Street. The upgrade will improve connectivity with four key highways including: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. It will also reduce travel time between Jumeirah Street and Al Khail Road from 20 minutes to just six minutes.

The Umm Suqeim works include six upgraded intersections, four bridges and two tunnels spanning 4.1 kilometres, alongside road widening to five lanes in each direction in key sections.

Transformation

Meanwhile, Al Wasl Road will undergo a 15-kilometre transformation, with lane expansion and the upgrade of seven intersections supported by five tunnels stretching 3.85 kilometres. The improvements are expected to cut journey times by half while increasing capacity from 8,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour.

Al Safa Street will also see major enhancements over a 1.5-kilometre stretch, including two bridges and two tunnels extending 3.12 kilometres. Travel time along the corridor will drop from 12 minutes to just three minutes, while capacity will double to 12,000 vehicles per hour.

In addition, seven intersections along Jumeirah Street will be upgraded through at-grade improvements aimed at easing congestion and improving traffic flow across the corridor.

Key Highlights:

11km of bridges and tunnels across key Dubai corridors

Upgrade of Umm Suqeim, Al Wasl, Al Safa and Jumeirah streets

Capacity to reach 16,000 vehicles/hour on Umm Suqeim Street

Travel time cut from 20 minutes to 6 minutes on key stretch

Al Wasl Road journey times to be reduced by 50%

Al Safa Street travel time to drop from 12 to 3 minutes

New pedestrian walkways, cycling tracks and urban plazas

Project serves over 2 million residents across major districts

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
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