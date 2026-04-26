RTA launches new major road projects to ease Dubai traffic

He added: “Developing roads and transport infrastructure is a key driver of the economy and a fundamental pillar supporting urban growth, while further strengthening Dubai’s appeal as a destination for investment and business. The development of vital corridors enhances the efficiency of the traffic network, reduces journey times and improves traffic flow, with a positive impact on individual productivity and the efficiency of various economic sectors.”

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the development forms part of an integrated plan covering key districts such as Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Wasl and Al Safa.

A major component of the project focuses on Umm Suqeim Street, part of a wider corridor linking Jumeirah Street to Emirates Road and Al Qudra Street. The upgrade will improve connectivity with four key highways including: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. It will also reduce travel time between Jumeirah Street and Al Khail Road from 20 minutes to just six minutes.

Al Tayer further said: “Achieving smooth traffic flow across the emirate requires the continuous and integrated development of the road network, alongside the expansion of public transport and the adoption of smart solutions. RTA is moving ahead with a comprehensive plan to upgrade several vital corridors across the area, keeping pace with population growth and urban expansion, enhancing daily mobility for Dubai’s residents and visitors, and reinforcing the emirate’s global leadership in infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Al Wasl Road will undergo a 15-kilometre transformation, with lane expansion and the upgrade of seven intersections supported by five tunnels stretching 3.85 kilometres. The improvements are expected to cut journey times by half while increasing capacity from 8,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour.

Al Safa Street will also see major enhancements over a 1.5-kilometre stretch, including two bridges and two tunnels extending 3.12 kilometres. Travel time along the corridor will drop from 12 minutes to just three minutes, while capacity will double to 12,000 vehicles per hour.

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