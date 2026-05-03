Everyday heroes show how compassion and responsibility shape life in Dubai
Dubai: On a busy Dubai street, a bus driver made a split-second decision that said everything about who he is and perhaps about the city he calls home.
Naeem Abbas Muhammad, a bus driver with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), pulled over after spotting a blind man struggling at the side of a bus stop. Without hesitation, he stepped out, gently took the man’s arm, and guided him safely across the street.
When asked about it afterwards, Muhammad kept it simple. “I saw a man trying to cross the road and he was blind… I helped him,” he said.
“I like to help people. Helping is the way. Helping is Dubai culture.”
The RTA later shared footage of the moment. In recognition of his actions, Muhammad was presented with a certificate of appreciation by the authority, with Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.
It is just one moment. But moments like these build into something bigger, a city that takes pride in its civic spirit.
That character was on display again recently, this time on a cycling trail. Dubai-based cyclist Almir Majic was riding near Al Qudra when he came across an injured gazelle struggling by the side of the route. Rather than cycling on, he stopped, documented the situation on social media, and promptly alerted the relevant authorities.
The response was swift. The video spread quickly online, drawing an outpouring of support from residents, who flooded the original post with tags to Dubai Municipality, many sharing their own experiences of the city’s emergency responsiveness.
The moment also caught the attention of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who shared it on his Instagram story.
Majic’s recognition extended further still. A formal statement from the Dubai Civility Committee confirmed that he had been honoured for his broader civic contributions, including efforts to keep cycling tracks clean and his support for community initiatives around road safety and urban upkeep. The award was presented by senior officials.