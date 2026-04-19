The development included the expansion of Hessa Street from 2 to 4 lanes in each direction
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has officially opened the completed Hessa Street Development Project, a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at easing congestion and improving traffic flow across one of the city’s key arterial corridors.
The project covers a 4.5-kilometre stretch between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road and includes the widening of Hessa Street as well as the development of key interchanges along its route. With the completion of all works, the road now provides smoother traffic movement in both directions and significantly reduced travel times across the corridor.
According to RTA, travel time along the upgraded stretch has been cut from around 15 minutes to just 4 minutes, while road capacity has doubled from 8,000 to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the project aligns with Dubai’s long-term vision to strengthen its road infrastructure in line with rapid urban expansion and population growth.
He noted that Hessa Street is a strategic corridor serving several densely populated residential and development communities, with the population of the surrounding areas expected to exceed 640,000 by 2030.
“Hessa Street is one of Dubai’s most important strategic road corridors, and this project significantly enhances its capacity and efficiency,” Al Tayer said during a pre-opening inspection of the final works.
The development included the expansion of Hessa Street from two to four lanes in each direction, as well as upgrades to four major intersections with Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road.
Key engineering works included a new two-lane ramp above the Dubai Metro Red Line at the Sheikh Zayed Road interchange, widening of existing bridges at First Al Khail Street and Al Asayel Street, and the construction of new bridges and ramps to improve traffic flow towards Al Khail Road and Deira.
The completed works are expected to ease congestion across major residential and commercial districts including Jumeirah Village Circle, Arjan, Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Jumeirah Islands, Barsha Heights, The Greens, and Emirates Hills.
RTA has also begun work on Phase 2 of the project, which extends from Al Khail Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road over a 3-kilometre stretch.
This phase will include the construction of 8,835 metres of bridges and a 480-metre tunnel, along with upgrades to three key intersections and improvements to entry and exit points along surrounding roads.
Once completed, Phase 2 is expected to double capacity from 4,000 to 8,000 vehicles per hour and reduce travel time from 24 minutes to 5 minutes, while providing direct connectivity between Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
The second phase will serve around 10 residential and development communities and is expected to benefit approximately 650,000 residents, with daily traffic volumes estimated at nearly half a million trips.
RTA said the project reflects its continued efforts to expand Dubai’s road network in line with population growth and increasing mobility demands.