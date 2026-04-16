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New Dubai roads and bridges: Five key infrastructure projects to reduce commute times

Dubai school run: Use these new routes to avoid traffic this Monday

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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New Dubai roads and bridges: Five key infrastructure projects to reduce commute times
RTA

Dubai: As Dubai's roads brace for a significant rise in weekday traffic from Monday, when pupils across the UAE return to the classroom, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has delivered a series of infrastructure upgrades designed to ease pressure on some of the city's busiest corridors.

From new bridges and widened roads to neighbourhood-wide improvements, here is what has changed.

1. World Trade Centre corridor: Journey cut from six minutes to one

The RTA has opened a new 1km bridge linking Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, reducing travel time along that stretch from six minutes to just one. The two-lane structure handles up to 3,000 vehicles per hour and improves access to Al Karama and Deira.

This is the third bridge to open under the World Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project, following two earlier openings in February 2026. Two further bridges are under construction and due to open in October 2026.

Once all five are operational, average delay at the roundabout is projected to fall from 12 minutes to 90 seconds - a 92 per cent reduction, benefiting commuters travelling through DIFC, Zabeel, Al Satwa, Al Jafiliya, and Al Mankhool.

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2. Al Qudra Road: Capacity nearly tripled at Arabian Ranches junction

A new 600-metre, four-lane-in-each-direction bridge has opened at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and the link road connecting Arabian Ranches with Dubai Studio City.

Road capacity at the junction has increased from 6,600 to 19,200 vehicles per hour, while waiting time has fallen by 55 per cent from 113 seconds to 52 seconds.

3. Hessa Street Phase I: Al Khail Road to Sheikh Zayed Road now wider

Phase I of the Dh690 million Hessa Street Development Project has opened, covering a 4.5-kilometre stretch between Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road. The road has been widened to four lanes in each direction, with new bridges added at key intersections. Overall completion of the project stands at 90 per cent with remaining works, including cycling tracks and further intersections due in the second quarter of 2025.

4. 18 neighbourhoods benefit from 13km road connections project

Residents across 18 Dubai communities are already seeing the results of a 13km road upgrade that has cut journey times by up to 40 per cent.

The project included traffic improvements, parking provision, pavements, and street lighting across areas including Al Barsha, Jumeirah, Mirdif, Al Satwa, Al Quoz, Umm Suqeim, and Al Rashidiya, among others.

5. Two new bridges to ease traffic across Al Asayel and Oud Maitha Streets

In March RTA opened two new bridges as part of the Oud Maitha and Al Asayel Streets Development Project, under the wider Sheikh Rashid Corridor Development initiative.

The first bridge sits at the intersection of Oud Maitha, Al Asayel, and Al Wasl Club Streets. With two lanes and a capacity of 2,400 vehicles per hour, it eases traffic flowing from Al Asayel Street toward Al Wasl Club Street, addressing a previously congested junction.

The second bridge, located at Al Wasl Club Street and Al Khail Road, offers two lanes with a 3,000-vehicle-per-hour capacity, redirecting Al Asayel Street traffic onto Al Khail Road toward Business Bay Crossing.

What this means for the school run

Monday's return to school will bring a marked increase in traffic across residential and arterial roads. Drivers are advised to allow extra time during morning and afternoon peak periods, follow real-time traffic updates through official social media handles of RTA and Dubai Police and where possible take advantage of the newly opened routes to avoid historically congested junctions.

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