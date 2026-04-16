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UAE postpones school bus operations

Applicable to public and private nurseries, kindergartens, schools during current phase

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor and Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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Photo used or illustrative purposes

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Education on Thursday announced the postponement of school bus operations for all public and private nurseries, kindergartens, and schools across the UAE during the current phase, as part of the operational arrangements accompanying the resumption of in-person learning.

“This will allow completion of operational readiness in coordination with relevant entities, including transport authorities and municipalities, to ensure service readiness in accordance with the highest safety standards,” the ministry said.

“This step comes as part of ongoing coordination to ensure the smooth operation of school transport services in line with safety requirements and operational arrangements across all emirates,” the statement added.

Weekly review

The ministry said the measure will be subject to weekly review in coordination with the relevant authorities. "Any updates regarding the resumption of school bus services will be announced through the official approved channels," it added.

The decision comes just hours after the ministry announced the resumption of in-person education for all children and students, as well as educational and administrative staff, in nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools, starting Monday, April 20, 2026.

On Wednesday night, the ministry said that this followed schools' completion of the necessary readiness and preparation plans, including facility preparedness, training of educational and administrative staff, and updating safety and security procedures, thereby reinforcing a safe and reassuring learning environment for students and their families, the ministry clarified.

Private schools will have the flexibility to implement the hybrid rotational model when needed, in accordance with approved regulations and under the supervision of local education authorities, in a manner that takes into account the readiness of each educational institution and ensures smooth implementation.

However, the ministry clarified that private schools implementing the hybrid rotational model must organise staff deployment in a manner that supports continuity of learning and does not require assigning the same teacher to deliver both in-person and remote instruction simultaneously.

This is to "preserve education quality and balancing professional workloads for teaching staff."

Educational institutions will remain prepared to transition to alternative learning modes when needed, ensuring continuity of education with flexibility and smooth implementation, the ministry added.

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