UAE universities to resume in-person learning on Monday

Public, private higher education institutions cleared to welcome students back on campus
Dubai: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research on Wednesday announced that all public and private higher education institutions will resume in-person learning starting Monday, April 20, 2026.
The decision follows the completion of extensive readiness measures, including full preparation of campus buildings and facilities, updated safety and security protocols and strengthened preparedness of academic and administrative staff, the ministry said.
However, the ministry clarified that “certain private higher education institutions will have the flexibility to implement hybrid and remote learning models when needed.”
This should be in accordance with approved regulations, taking into account each institution’s readiness and the requirements of orderly academic implementation.
Higher education institutions will continue to monitor the implementation of readiness and operational plans. This has to be done in coordination with the Ministry and relevant authorities to ensure a smooth return to in-person learning in accordance with the highest standards of safety and quality, the ministry stated.
“Higher education institutions will remain prepared to transition to alternative learning modes when needed, ensuring continuity of education with flexibility and smooth implementation,” it added.
MoHESR's announcement came around the same time the Ministry of Education announced the resumption of in-person education for all children and students, as well as educational and administrative staff, in nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools, starting Monday, April 20, 2026.
The authorities' announcements end days of confusion and rumours about how long the UAE will continue distance learning for students. It also clarifies the path forward for educational institutions to overcome any possible challenges in the context of regional uncertainties.
Wednesday's announcement is also expected to give ample time for senior students, most of whom had been continuing distance learning, to get back to campuses.