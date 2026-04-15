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UAE universities to resume in-person learning on Monday

Public, private higher education institutions cleared to welcome students back on campus

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Picture used for illustrative purposes.
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Dubai: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research on Wednesday announced that all public and private higher education institutions will resume in-person learning starting Monday, April 20, 2026.

The decision follows the completion of extensive readiness measures, including full preparation of campus buildings and facilities, updated safety and security protocols and strengthened preparedness of academic and administrative staff, the ministry said.

Hybrid and remote learning

However, the ministry clarified that “certain private higher education institutions will have the flexibility to implement hybrid and remote learning models when needed.”

This should be in accordance with approved regulations, taking into account each institution’s readiness and the requirements of orderly academic implementation.

Higher education institutions will continue to monitor the implementation of readiness and operational plans. This has to be done in coordination with the Ministry and relevant authorities to ensure a smooth return to in-person learning in accordance with the highest standards of safety and quality, the ministry stated.

“Higher education institutions will remain prepared to transition to alternative learning modes when needed, ensuring continuity of education with flexibility and smooth implementation,” it added. 

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MoHESR's announcement came around the same time the Ministry of Education announced the resumption of in-person education for all children and students, as well as educational and administrative staff, in nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools, starting Monday, April 20, 2026.

The authorities' announcements end days of confusion and rumours about how long the UAE will continue distance learning for students. It also clarifies the path forward for educational institutions to overcome any possible challenges in the context of regional uncertainties.

Wednesday's announcement is also expected to give ample time for senior students, most of whom had been continuing distance learning, to get back to campuses.

Sajila SaseendranChief Reporter
Sajila is a powerhouse in UAE journalism, with over two decades of impactful reporting that has informed, empowered, and transformed lives. She is widely recognised as one of the most trusted voices on local affairs, particularly within the Indian expat community. From exposing scams and reuniting families to shifting policies and freeing jailed workers, Sajila’s stories often make front pages and a real-world difference. Once the only female crime reporter in Bangalore, India, she brought her razor-sharp news instincts to the UAE, covering everything from civic matters, health, education, and environment to stories that matter to both expats and Emiratis alike. She has covered the launch of iconic projects in Dubai and milestone national moments—from COP28, Expo 2020 Dubai, Presidential and Prime Ministerial visits, multiple visa amnesties and landmark space missions to plane crashes, tragic fires, accidents and COVID-19 crises. She broke the news of Indian actress Sridevi’s accidental drowning and did a literally out-of-the-world interview with UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, who went on to become a minister, live from the International Space Station.  Her storytelling blends deep editorial insight with compelling human interest, backed by an extensive network across officials and communities alike. Recognised with numerous journalism awards, Sajila doesn’t just report stories; she helps write the history of the UAE.
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