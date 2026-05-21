Special Eid offers include discounted fares, holiday packages and extra baggage perks
Dubai: Are you planning a last-minute trip for the upcoming Eid Al Adha break? UAE airlines Emirates and Etihad have rolled out special offers on fares, holiday packages and travel perks ahead of the busy Eid Al Adha holiday rush.
Eid Al Adha is expected to fall from May 26 to 29.
With demand typically surging ahead of long UAE public holidays, airlines are pushing last-minute deals aimed at travellers looking for quick getaways, family breaks or summer travel options.
Emirates Holidays has launched a range of five-night holiday packages for UAE residents and nationals, bundling return flights from Dubai with hotel stays in destinations including Sri Lanka, London, Phuket, Maldives, Mauritius and Zanzibar.
The packages include Economy Class flights on Emirates, hotel accommodation, breakfast, and selected extras depending on the destination.
Among the headline deals:
Sri Lanka from Dh3,935 per person for a five-night stay at Shangri-La Hambantota for two adults and one child, including flights from Dubai
Zanzibar from Dh6,324 for two adults and one child on an all-inclusive basis at Hotel Riu Palace Zanzibar, with flights from Dubai (codeshare with flydubai)
London from Dh6,052 per person, including flights and accommodation for family stays. Stay at the Grand Plaza Serviced Apartments
Phuket Centara Villas Phuket Hotel from Dh6,807 per person with flights and breakfast
Maldives from Dh10,975 per person for a water villa package at the Oblu Xperience Ailafushi with flights and transfers
Mauritius from Dh10,766 per person, including flights and hotel stay at the Heritage Awali Golf & Wellness Resort
All offers are for a 5-night package.
Some offers also include free stays for children, while selected bookings come with flexible cancellation options.
The packages are aimed at UAE travellers looking to make use of the Eid break, which often sees a spike in demand for short-haul beach destinations and quick family holidays.
Etihad is also offering travel perks for passengers flying during the busy Eid and summer holiday period.
Passengers using City Check-In or Home Check-In in Abu Dhabi between May 19 and August 16 will receive 1,000 Etihad Guest Miles and an additional 3kg baggage allowance.
The City Check-In service costs Dh40 per person and allows passengers to check in and drop bags up to 24 hours before departure.
Etihad is also offering an additional 3kg baggage allowance for travellers checking in at Zayed International Airport during selected off-peak hours.
Earlier this month, UAE's national carrier had also announced a limited-time fare sale offering up to 30 per cent off Economy fares from Abu Dhabi to more than 40 destinations across its network.
The sale was valid until May 14, for travel between 1 June and 15 October 2026.
Discounted destinations include several seasonal European routes such as Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Mykonos and Santorini, along with destinations across Asia and the Middle East
As airlines prepare for the Eid rush, Etihad has advised passengers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure, use digital check-in services where possible, and review baggage rules before travelling.
For travellers stopping over in Abu Dhabi, the airline said its Abu Dhabi Pass includes discounts at attractions, restaurants and leisure destinations across the emirate, along with a complimentary SIM or eSIM.