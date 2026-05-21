Sri Lanka from Dh3,935 per person for a five-night stay at Shangri-La Hambantota for two adults and one child, including flights from Dubai

Zanzibar from Dh6,324 for two adults and one child on an all-inclusive basis at Hotel Riu Palace Zanzibar, with flights from Dubai (codeshare with flydubai)

London from Dh6,052 per person, including flights and accommodation for family stays. Stay at the Grand Plaza Serviced Apartments

Phuket Centara Villas Phuket Hotel from Dh6,807 per person with flights and breakfast

Maldives from Dh10,975 per person for a water villa package at the Oblu Xperience Ailafushi with flights and transfers