Rule applies to nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools
Dubai: Regular classes on campuses will resume in all nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools in the UAE on Monday, April 20, 2026, the UAE's Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday.
"The resumption of in-person education for all children and students, as well as educational and administrative staff, in nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools, starting Monday, April 20, 2026," the ministry said in a social media post.
This follows schools' completion of the necessary readiness and preparation plans, including facility preparedness, training of educational and administrative staff, and updating safety and security procedures, thereby reinforcing a safe and reassuring learning environment for students and their families, the ministry clarified.
Private schools will have the flexibility to implement the hybrid rotational model when needed, in accordance with approved regulations and under the supervision of local education authorities, in a manner that takes into account the readiness of each educational institution and ensures smooth implementation.
However, the ministry clarified that private schools implementing the hybrid rotational model must organise staff deployment in a manner that supports continuity of learning and does not require assigning the same teacher to deliver both in-person and remote instruction simultaneously.
This is to "preserve education quality and balancing professional workloads for teaching staff."
Educational institutions will remain prepared to transition to alternative learning modes when needed, ensuring continuity of education with flexibility and smooth implementation, the ministry added.
The ministry's announcement ends days of confusion and rumours about how long the UAE will continue distance learning for students. It also clarifies the path forward for educational institutions to face any possible challenges in the context of regional uncertainties.
Wednesday's announcement is also expected to give ample time for parents to prepare for sending children back to campuses.