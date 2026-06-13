'I deserve it’: Pranit More issues apology over viral Rs370 biryani controversy

Pranit More responds to viral Rs370 biryani clip, admits mistake in stage interaction
Dubai: Stand-up comedian Pranit More has issued a video apology after facing intense backlash over a viral crowd-work clip now widely referred to as the 'Rs370 biryani' controversy.
The incident originated during one of More’s live comedy shows, where an audience member made a remark about spending approximately Rs370 on biryani during a date and implying that such spending entitled him to physical intimacy. The comment was recorded as part of a crowd-work segment and later circulated widely online in clipped form.
The moment quickly went viral, drawing strong public reactions, with many users criticising both the audience member’s statement and the decision by the show’s host to continue the interaction without challenging the remark.
Following mounting criticism, More initially issued a written apology, and later released a video statement addressing the controversy more directly.
In his clarification, he admitted that he “got carried away” during the performance, explaining that the live audience reaction influenced how the moment unfolded. He acknowledged that he should have intervened when the comment was made, instead of laughing it off or moving on.
More also stated that the views expressed by the audience member do not reflect his personal beliefs, and admitted that his failure to respond appropriately was a lapse in judgment. He further said he accepts responsibility for allowing the moment to be recorded and shared publicly in that form.
In his words, he expressed regret and said he “deserved the criticism” he was receiving.
The audience member involved in the original remark, identified in reports as Himanshu Jangra, has also faced significant backlash, including losing his job after the incident drew widespread criticism online.
The debate continues across social platforms, with discussions centring on accountability, intent, and the responsibilities of performers during such situations.
In the comments, reactions remain sharply divided, while many continue to hold Pranit More accountable for how the moment was handled on stage, others have stepped in to defend him, sharing messages of support and urging him to stay strong amid the ongoing backlash.