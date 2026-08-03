Pranit More tears up during first show after viral Rs 370 biryani controversy: ‘Will people accept me?’

The controversy erupted in 2026 during a crowd-work segment
Days after finding himself at the centre of the viral Rs 370 biryani controversy, comedian Pranit More returned to the stage, but his first performance after the backlash was far from a routine comeback.
A leaked clip from his live show in Georgia has gone viral, showing More struggling to hold back tears while addressing the reaction to the controversy and questioning whether audiences would still accept him.
The controversy erupted in June 2026 after a crowd-work segment involving an audience member’s comments about his dating experiences triggered widespread criticism online. The incident quickly spiralled, with many accusing the comedian of allowing a problematic exchange to continue on stage.
According to reports, the clip is from More’s June 14 show in Georgia, held shortly after the backlash began. During the performance, More spoke about his uncertainty before stepping in front of the audience.
“Jab main stage pe aaya to mujhe laga ki kya ye log mujhe accept karenge. Mujhe bohot hi accha laga ki tum log bohot supportive the jo bhi cheezein huin uske baad bhi,” he said.
(“When I came on stage, I wondered if these people would accept me. I felt really good that you all were so supportive despite everything that happened.”)
More also spoke about why he entered comedy, saying it was not driven by money or fame but by his love for performing.
(“So many things happened. I didn’t start stand-up because I wanted money or fame. After the job I had, I entered stand-up because it made me happy.”)
The comedian added that his aim was always to make people laugh, saying it was disappointing when that connection with audiences was affected.
However, the controversy continues to raise questions around crowd-work comedy, the responsibility comedians have when dealing with sensitive topics on stage, and how entertainers respond when a joke or interaction crosses public boundaries.
The controversy centred around Gurugram-based web developer Himanshu Jangra, whose remarks during More’s crowd-work set became the subject of intense online criticism and reportedly cost him his job.
The incident unfolded during an audience interaction segment when Jangra spoke about a date where he had spent Rs 370 (Dh14) on chicken biryani. In the viral clip, he appeared to suggest that paying for the meal gave him an expectation of receiving sexual attention from the woman he had gone out with.
The remark quickly triggered outrage online, with critics arguing that the issue was not the money spent but the attitude behind the comment — specifically, the suggestion that buying someone a meal creates a sense of entitlement or obligation.
The backlash also reignited a wider discussion around consent, dating expectations and the way such views are sometimes framed as jokes.
The incident placed not only the audience member but also comedian Pranit More under scrutiny. During the exchange, More laughed at Jangra’s comments, called it “Peak Gurgaon content” and encouraged him to continue sharing details.
More later issued a public apology, clarifying that Jangra’s views did not represent his own. The comedian admitted that he should have addressed the remark rather than reacting with laughter, calling his response a “lapse in judgement”.
Many pointed out that the controversy was not only about one audience member’s comment, but also about how problematic ideas can be amplified when they are treated as harmless humour.
The debate ultimately moved beyond the biryani joke itself, raising questions about the responsibility comedians have during unscripted crowd interactions and whether performers should simply reflect what audiences say or challenge views that cross a line.