How a stand-up show exposed fault lines on dating, consent and online outrage
Dubai: What started as a crowd-work moment at comedian Pranit More's stand-up show has snowballed into a conversation about dating expectations, consent, workplace accountability and whether the internet allows room for second chances.
At the centre of the controversy is Himanshu Jangra, a Gurugram-based web developer who lost his job after comments he made during More's show went viral online.
During an audience interaction segment, Jangra spoke about a date where he had spent Rs370 (Dh14) on a plate of chicken biryani. In the now-viral clip, he suggested that because he had paid for the meal, he expected sexual favours in return from the woman.
The comments quickly spread across social media, with many viewers criticising what they saw as a sense of entitlement and a misunderstanding of consent.
For most critics, the issue was never the amount spent. It was the implication that paying for a meal creates an obligation.
The controversy also raised questions about the role of comedians and hosts during crowd-work interactions.
While most of the criticism was directed at Himanshu Jangra's remarks, Pranit More also faced backlash for his response during the exchange. In the viral clip, More laughed at the audience member's comments and described the moment as "Peak Gurgaon content" before egging him on to spill details. Critics argued that by treating the remark as a punchline rather than challenging it, he missed an opportunity to call out a problematic attitude towards consent.
The comedian later apologised publicly, saying the audience member's comments did not reflect his views. More acknowledged that he should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on, describing his reaction as a "lapse in judgement".
However, the apology did not end the debate. Several commentators and creators argued that the issue was not simply what was said by an audience member but how easily such comments were accepted as comedy in the room. For them, the incident became part of a larger conversation about whether stand-up comedy should merely reflect social attitudes or actively push back against them.
As the clip gained traction, social media users identified Jangra as an employee of Gurugram-based branding and social media company Starvik Design.
The company soon found itself receiving messages, emails and calls from people demanding action.
In a video statement posted on Instagram, founder Vivek Vishwakarma announced that the company had decided to part ways with Jangra.
According to Vishwakarma, the controversy had begun affecting the workplace, its employees, clients and overall environment.
"What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace," he said, explaining the company's decision.
While condemning Jangra's remarks, Vishwakarma also made a point that sparked another debate online.
He said the company had spoken to colleagues, including women employees, and found that Jangra had generally been respectful, professional and hardworking during his time there. There had reportedly been no complaints against him at work.
Vishwakarma also said that while actions should have consequences, people should be allowed to learn from mistakes, reflect and change.
That attempt to balance accountability with empathy divided opinion online.
Some users appreciated the nuance and agreed that a 23-year-old should not be defined forever by one incident.
Others felt the comments softened behaviour that deserved stronger condemnation.
Soon, the discussion shifted beyond Jangra's actions to Vishwakarma's response, with many debating whether he had struck the right balance between accountability and redemption.
The controversy has tapped into larger conversations around dating culture and consent.
Many of the reactions focused on the idea that spending money on a date does not entitle someone to affection, intimacy or anything in return.
At the same time, the incident has reignited questions about the consequences of viral moments. Should employers act on behaviour that happens outside the workplace? When does personal conduct become a professional issue? And once consequences have been imposed, should there be room for forgiveness?
For Jangra, the fallout has been significant. A few minutes of conversation at a comedy show led to widespread criticism, a public apology and the loss of his job.
For everyone else, the debate continues.
What began as a viral clip about a Rs370 biryani has become a broader discussion about consent, accountability, workplace values and how quickly an offhand remark can follow someone from a comedy club into every other part of their life.