While most of the criticism was directed at Himanshu Jangra's remarks, Pranit More also faced backlash for his response during the exchange. In the viral clip, More laughed at the audience member's comments and described the moment as "Peak Gurgaon content" before egging him on to spill details. Critics argued that by treating the remark as a punchline rather than challenging it, he missed an opportunity to call out a problematic attitude towards consent.