Looking out across Dubai’s skyline, the Irish comic admitted the city still feels surreal to him despite multiple visits.

“It’s like something from a film, isn’t it?” he said. “It’s like the future. It’s futuristic. Yeah, it’s bananas.”

And Dubai’s style culture, according to Rory, is unlike anywhere else.

“There’s no middle ground here,” he said. “It’s full on. It’s either Gucci or go home.”

The comedian, known for his rapid-fire delivery and observational humour, admitted Dubai even made him reconsider his own wardrobe.

“When I come to Dubai, I need to take it up a notch,” he joked, before laughing about luxury watches and the city’s obsession with status symbols.

“Apparently Rolex is like, ‘Oh my God, it’s not good enough.’”

But while the glamour impressed him, the weather was another story entirely.

Rory recalled making the rookie mistake of trying to walk outdoors in Dubai during July heat while staying at Dukes The Palm.

“I walked from my hotel over to the mall,” he said. “I didn’t think I was gonna make back.”