Neymar is back but Joao Pedro’s Brazil World Cup snub raises questions

Aura of Neymar’s comeback contrasts with controversy over Joao Pedro’s exclusion
Neymar has been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad and to understand his aura, you just have to watch the celebrations and relief on the streets, in pubs, restaurants and almost everywhere the moment Carlo Ancelotti announced his name. That’s the aura. His influence is absolutely staggering.
He has not played for Brazil since October 2023, yet the reaction to his return felt like the country got its heartbeat back. Now he will be playing his fourth World Cup. He has not won the World Cup, yet. Can Brazil finally win it this time? It's a tricky question.
The squad selection itself has raised plenty of questions and the biggest one is definitely the exclusion of Joao Pedro. He was named Chelsea’s Player of the Season today and honestly has been one of the very few shining lights in a horrendous campaign for them. He can play as a 9, a 10 and even in wide areas, which makes the omission even more surprising.
Especially when players like Paqueta and Martinelli are involved despite not having stronger seasons than Joao Pedro. Igor Thiago’s inclusion makes sense because of his excellent Premier League performances as a proper target man. Bournemouth winger Rayan also got the nod ahead of Joao Pedro, which raised a few eyebrows.
Luiz Henrique being selected can still be understood because he has impressed under Carlo already. But the strange argument from some people is that Joao Pedro got eight chances for Brazil and did not perform. That logic does not really work because there are several players in this squad who have not consistently delivered for Brazil either.
Endrick’s inclusion can probably be justified too. Since his January move away from Real Madrid, he has looked sharper in France and there are signs of real development in his game.
One major positive though is Casemiro. He is the captain and arrives in good form and in a very positive mood as well. When Casemiro is confident and firing, Brazil usually looks far more balanced. His mentality and leadership could end up being crucial.
Looking at the squad overall, it feels like a mixed bag. There is quality and experience, but there are also quite a few question marks. Veterans dominate several positions, which is why some fans even wondered whether Thiago Silva deserved a recall too. His leadership and experience could have been valuable, especially when you consider his incredible club form, anchoring FC Porto's defense to a Primeira Liga title after his January arrival. If the likes of Danilo, Alex Sandro and Fabinho are all there largely because of what they bring off the ball and inside the dressing room, surely a firing, trophy-winning Thiago Silva could have offered the best of both worlds.
In the end, this feels like a very Carlo Ancelotti squad. Trusted players and experience over pure excitement. He will have to work his magic to finally deliver the Hexa, I reckon. Fingers crossed.