Neymar is back but Joao Pedro’s Brazil World Cup snub raises questions

Looking at the squad overall, it feels like a mixed bag. There is quality and experience, but there are also quite a few question marks. Veterans dominate several positions, which is why some fans even wondered whether Thiago Silva deserved a recall too. His leadership and experience could have been valuable, especially when you consider his incredible club form, anchoring FC Porto's defense to a Primeira Liga title after his January arrival. If the likes of Danilo, Alex Sandro and Fabinho are all there largely because of what they bring off the ball and inside the dressing room, surely a firing, trophy-winning Thiago Silva could have offered the best of both worlds.